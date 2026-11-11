DaVita Settles Ransomware Breach for $15 Million Offering Up to $2,500 in Compensation

Eligible victims of the April 2025 DaVita ransomware attack can claim up to $15 million in settlement benefits by January 19, 2027.

Kidney care provider DaVita has agreed to pay up to $15 million to resolve claims stemming from a significant ransomware attack that occurred in April 2025. This settlement addresses allegations that hackers accessed sensitive personal and medical information belonging to millions of patients across the United States. The company denies all liability and wrongdoing while providing financial relief to those affected.

Eligible class members include all United States residents whose personal information was potentially accessed without authorization during the cyberattack. Participants can submit claims to receive an estimated cash payment of approximately $50. The final amount for these basic payments may vary slightly depending on the total number of valid claims filed against the fund.

Also read Walmart Pays $7.8 Million Settlement for Pennsylvania Child Labor Violations

In addition to the standard cash award, affected individuals can request reimbursement of up to $2,500 for documented losses directly related to identity theft or fraud. To qualify for this higher reimbursement tier, claimants must provide proof of out-of-pocket expenses incurred as a result of the breach. This provision acknowledges the severe financial risks associated with compromised health data.

Claimants who file for compensation will also receive three years of credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services. These additional benefits aim to protect victims from long-term financial dangers posed by the exposure of sensitive personal and medical information. Experts note that such breaches often create financial risks that persist long after the initial cyberattack occurs.

Advertisement

The ransomware attack targeted DaVita's network in April 2025, allegedly allowing hackers to steal data and encrypt files while disrupting operations. The breach exposed varied types of sensitive information depending on the individual patient record involved. Compromised data points included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and tax identification numbers.

Medical specifics such as health conditions, treatment details, and dialysis laboratory test results were also potentially accessible to the attackers. Health insurance information was among the other financial identifiers stored by the provider that fell into unauthorized hands. The attack was attributed to the ransomware group Interlock, which temporarily disrupted operations.

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, emphasized the long-term financial risks posed by healthcare data breaches. He noted that over two million people could be affected by the exposure of such sensitive personal and medical information. These breaches often create financial dangers that persist long after the initial cyberattack occurs.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, highlighted the prevalence of such incidents and the importance of regular credit report reviews. He stated that personal information may already reside on the dark web, making proactive monitoring essential for consumers. Thompson reminded individuals of their legal right to access free credit reports from all three major bureaus to detect early signs of fraud.

Advertisement

Eligible class members must submit a valid claim by January 19, 2027, to secure any settlement benefits. Claims should be filed through the official DaVita Ransomware Settlement website to ensure proper processing. Individuals filing online may need to provide the Unique ID and PIN found in their specific settlement notice correspondence.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for February 18, 2027, following the claim submission deadline. The settlement includes a $10 million non-reversionary fund, with the broader $15 million figure covering additional settlement-related costs. DaVita stated it responded promptly to the attack and remains focused on strengthening its cybersecurity defenses.