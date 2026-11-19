While holding his son during postgame trophy presentations Fajardo said Edmonton should 'put that f-ing sign back up.'

Quarterback Cody Fajardo hoists a"City of Champions" sign as the Edmonton Elks celebrate their Grey Cup victory with fans during a championship rally in Edmonton on Nov. 17, 2026.

Since the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, winning Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo and almost everyone interviewed regarding the CFL championship hasn't stopped swearing. Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site.

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You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit ourSports roundup: Huskies wrap up cross-country season; Blades win weekend battle'We love adversity': Rams are finals-bound; Huskies' season ends after provincial playoff clash "There's only one team at the end of the season that's happy, one out of 27, and that's not going to be us this year, unfortunately. "