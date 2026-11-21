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No injuries were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing in Davis County on April 10, 2023. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office transferred an investigation involving a former North Summit School District employee to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office after finding personal or community ties between people connected to the case and members of its investigative team.

The investigation began last week, and the former employee was arrested on multiple charges related to alleged conduct involving students, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect is being held in jail without bail. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it believed transferring the investigation would help maintain transparency, public confidence and the integrity of the process. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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