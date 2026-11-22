Explore the results of the 2026 Davis Arts Council Student Art Competition in Layton. Discover the winning artworks, student stories, and the unique unadjudicated exhibit format.

The Davis Arts Council presented its annual Student Art Competition and Exhibit at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The event highlighted the creative talents of high school students spanning ninth through twelfth grade from Davis County.

Unadjudicated Exhibition Format

The Davis Arts Council Executive Director Lisa Zamora emphasized the vital importance of supporting emerging artists as the future vitality of the community. Unlike standard state exhibitions, the Davis Arts Council Director of Programming Emilio Casillas confirmed the exhibit remains unadjudicated for general participation. Any student meeting minimum requirements may display their work without preliminary judging. Participants can optionally enter their pieces for competitive prizes. The council also purchases select artworks to add to its permanent student art collection displayed in its office.

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First Place Winner Carys Vandegrift

Seventeen-year-old Carys Vandegrift secured first place with an oil painting titled Before I knew you. The piece was personally inspired by her mother and her recently deceased grandfather. Vandegrift stated she believes everyone is born an artist and credited her parents for encouraging her artistic pursuit. She admitted she did not expect to win and entered primarily to participate. She also won a people's choice award for a separate work using a wash medium.

Symbolism in Winning Artwork

Vandegrift described Before I knew you as an attempt to understand her mother's past through visual memory. The painting features a halo above her mother's head to signify her divine presence in the artist's life. A dog named Benny rests in the mother's lap while a man on the right represents the grandfather. Vandegrift noted the man is cut off to symbolize him fading away into a different plane of existence after his death broke her mother. The composition encapsulates both beauty and the reality of loss.

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Third Place Winner Kate Wolthuis

Sixteen-year-old Kate Wolthuis of Davis High School won third place with Huntington Pier. Her teacher challenged students to paint a landscape they loved, leading her to choose the California pier over the coast. Wolthuis found the warm colors stood out and created a special connection to the location. She described Huntington as feeling like a second home to her. The piece showcases her ability to work with different mediums and her preference for landscape subjects.

Permanent Collection Acquisition

Lexi Reese of Syracuse High School presented Coming of Age and had it purchased for the Davis Arts Council Permanent Collection. The Sterling scholar of art explored the transition from childhood to adulthood. Reese designed the piece with two people shaking hands to represent this intimate process. One hand belongs to a child and the other to an adult. She explained that growing out of childhood happens slowly but is definitely real. Reese also displayed a second piece called Redrock Lookout.