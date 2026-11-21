Anthony Davis had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 98-94 in an NBA Cup game.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 98-94 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

AJ Dybantsa had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Washington, which posted its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Trae Young scored 16 points, and Kyshawn George finished with 11. The Wizards grabbed control with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a reverse jam by Dybantsa in transition. The No. 1 pick in this year's draft capped the spurt with a layup that made it 89-78 with 7:31 left.

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Chicago closed to 96-94 on Nic Claxton's two free throws with 43 seconds left. Norman Powell had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but he missed a floater and Young made two foul shots at the other end. Powell scored 16 points for Chicago, and Buddy Hield had 15. The Bulls, who lost 124-120 to Washington in their home opener on Oct. 24, led by as many as 15 in the first half.

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Washington opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run, taking a 67-62 lead on Davis' layup with 5:56 left. Young made a go-ahead 3-pointer during the stretch. The Wizards carried a 75-69 lead into the final period after outscoring the Bulls 23-9 in the third. The Wizards also controlled the third in the first meeting of the season, outscoring the Bulls 40-20 in the quarter.

Chicago played without rookie Caleb Wilson, who missed his fifth straight game. The 6-foot-10 forward had surgery on his right hand on Nov. 12. White Sox pitcher-turned-actor Lance Broadway dies at age 43