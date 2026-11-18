Arkansas would've been in trouble on Tuesday against Indiana with freshman guard Davion Thompson. The 17-year-old, who was averaging 8.8 points per game throug

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davion Thompson takes a three point shot past Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton in the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe 17-year-old, who was averaging 8.8 points per game through four contests prior to Tuesday, scored a game-high 20 on a night where he made four threes and also dished out eight assists. While Arkansas ultimately fell to the Hoosiers 81-76, Thompson may have made his biggest push yet for a place in the starting lineup, or at the very least, more minutes.

Also read Klay Thompson Is Turning Back the Clock With the Miami Heat

Thompson scored 12 points in the first half and made his first three attempts from beyond the arc, and while he finished the night shooting only 40 percent from the field, he proved once again that he has the potential to be a dangerous scorer on a consistent basis.

"He's good. He's 17 years old, guys," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said.

Advertisement

"And sometimes he's acting about 14. He is young, young, but again, I got to really do a better job. I almost have to meet him anytime there's free throws. Come over and talk to me, because I got so much teaching to do with him.

" One of those teaching moments came at a critical juncture in Tuesday's game. With Arkansas leading 74-73, Thompson, who ran point for most of the game, missed a long stepback three. Darren Harris then knocked down a second straight triple to give the Hoosiers the lead.

"He went and just shot a three, which I call those hero's plays," Calipari said. "You got about an 8% chance of making it. If it goes in, you're a hero, but there's 92% ain't happening.

" "I gotta tell you, what he did in the first half, and the shots he made, and the baskets he made, and the assists... he's fighting. " Fellow freshman Abdou Toure only played nine minutes on Tuesday, but he didn't waste a single second. Toure scored four points on 2-3 shooting and grabbed three rebounds, including two tough offensive boards.

Advertisement

"I thought Abdou did good. I did," Calipari said.

"He did one play where he gave up the three in the corner, but I thought he did good because he went after balls. He tried to offensive rebound. He tried to do the right stuff. He needs to play 20 minutes a game.

" Thompson played a team-high 34 minutes on Tuesday, with Billy Richmond getting 32 and Jordan Smith Jr. getting 31. JJ Andrews, who had six points and six rebounds, played 29 minutes, while Toure was one of only two players alongside Maper Maker who didn't see at least 10 minutes of action. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism.

He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.