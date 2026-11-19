Davina McCall opens up about her breast cancer and brain tumor diagnoses, detailing the toll on her relationship with husband Michael Douglas and thanking key medical staff.

Television personality Davina McCall has publicly detailed the severe emotional and physical toll of her recent health crises, specifically highlighting how her diagnoses of a brain tumor and breast cancer impacted her marriage to husband Michael Douglas. The 59-year-old presenter became emotional while discussing the period on her podcast, admitting that the strain was immense for both partners.

The Medical Timeline and Initial Diagnoses

McCall's medical journey began in November 2024 when a routine health check-up revealed a very rare benign tumor. Following this discovery, she underwent surgery to remove the growth later that same month. The situation escalated significantly when she received a separate diagnosis of breast cancer eleven months after the initial surgical intervention.

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Despite the severity of these two distinct health scares, McCall confirmed that she has since fully recovered from both conditions. However, the path to recovery was fraught with difficulty, particularly due to the cognitive effects she experienced during the treatment phases. She described a period where her memory was severely compromised, comparing her mental state to the character Dory from Finding Nemo due to her damaged short-term memory.

Impact on Relationship with Michael Douglas

The presenter spoke candidly about how the ordeal affected her relationship with Michael Douglas, whom she married in December 2025 at Marylebone Town Hall, just two months after proposing to him in Ibiza. McCall acknowledged that it was very difficult for Douglas to remain supportive during the last year and a half of her struggles, noting that her behavior and memory issues created significant friction.

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She admitted to being annoying and difficult to live with, often misunderstanding Douglas's need for space when he was exhausted by the caregiving demands. Despite her confusion and inability to remember events clearly, she credited Douglas with showing immense patience and brilliance throughout the crisis, describing him as a superhero who helped her navigate the darkest moments of her life.

Gratitude for Medical Team and Caprice Bourret

McCall also dedicated time to thanking the medical professionals and individuals who played pivotal roles in her survival. She specifically highlighted Kevin O'Neill, a brain surgeon, crediting him as the best in his field. This recommendation came from her friend and fellow survivor Caprice Bourret, who had previously battled a non-cancerous meningioma tumor in 2017.

When McCall was diagnosed with her own brain tumor, Bourret strongly advised her to consult O'Neill. McCall expressed profound gratitude to Bourret for this intervention, stating that she felt Bourret saved her life. She also extended thanks to Rupi, Welbeck Health, and Cleveland Clinic London for their diagnostic care and treatment, emphasizing the critical importance of early detection and expert surgical intervention.

Reflections on Recovery and Family Support

Marking two years since her brain tumor surgery, McCall shared a photograph of herself with a bandaged head, using the moment to reflect on the toughest eighteen months of her life with Douglas. She issued an apology to Douglas and their children, Holly, 25, Tilly, 23, and Chester, 20, for the worry and stress her conditions caused them during that period.

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Now feeling amazing and living life to the max, McCall emphasized that she and Douglas are now on top form. She acknowledged the strength of her own body and brain in recovering from such significant trauma, while reinforcing her deep appreciation for Douglas's unwavering support. The couple remains committed to sharing their journey to inspire others facing similar health challenges.