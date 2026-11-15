Davina McCall Recovers After Brain Surgery Thanking Michael Douglas And Medical Team

TV presenter Davina McCall shares post-surgery update two years after rare brain tumour diagnosis, expressing gratitude to husband Michael Douglas and medical experts for their critical support during her recovery.

Davina McCall has posted a new hospital photograph marking her recovery from brain tumour surgery while issuing a heartfelt apology to her husband Michael Douglas and their family. The fifty-nine-year-old television presenter documented the milestone on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that she had undergone the procedure the previous November in 2024. She shared a framed image of her brain scan alongside a selfie showing her resting in a hospital bed with a head bandage, providing a visual update to her supporters.

Diagnosis Timeline And Surgical Details

The medical journey began two years ago when doctors identified a very rare benign growth known as a colloid cyst during a routine health check-up. Davina McCall confirmed that the diagnosis occurred exactly two years prior to her recent social media post, describing the subsequent period as the toughest eighteen months of her life with Michael. The discovery led to a surgical intervention in November 2024, where specialists successfully removed the cyst to prevent further health complications.

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Gratitude To Caprice Bourret For Crucial Referral

Davina McCall explicitly credited Caprice Bourret with saving her life by referring her to the best possible medical expert for her condition. She recalled that after suffering a concussion from a ski accident, an MRI scan unexpectedly revealed the presence of a brain tumour. Although the medical team initially discharged her, Davina contacted Caprice first upon receiving the diagnosis, and Caprice insisted she consult Kevin O'Neill, a renowned specialist at the College of Brain Surgeons.

Moving Beyond Medical Challenges To New Marriage

The health crisis unfolded during a significant personal transition for Davina McCall, who married Michael Douglas at Marylebone Town Hall in December 2025. This union followed her previous marriage to Matthew Robinson, with whom she shares three children: Holly, aged twenty-five; Tilly, aged twenty-three; and Chester, aged twenty. The timing of her wedding shortly after the surgery highlights the immediate and profound impact Michael Douglas had on her recovery process and emotional stability.

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Complex Health History Including Breast Cancer

Davina McCall's recent health challenges extend beyond the neurological issue, as she also faced a diagnosis of breast cancer in October 2025. This diagnosis came just two months after she received a clean bill of health from a mammogram, leading to a lumpectomy surgery shortly thereafter. She announced in April 2026 that she had received the all-clear for breast cancer, marking nearly two years since her initial brain tumour diagnosis and demonstrating a period of intense medical resilience.

Public Support And Future Outlook

Celebrity friends including Alan Carr, Fearne Cotton, and Paloma Faith publicly expressed their pride in Davina McCall following her surgery update. She credited the medical staff at Welbeck Health and Cleveland Clinic London for their exceptional care, while also thanking Kevin O'Neill and his team at the Cleveland Clinic for their expertise. Davina expressed that she is now living life to the maximum, sending a supportive message to others facing massive health challenges and acknowledging the emotional toll her condition took on her loved ones.