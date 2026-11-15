Davina McCall Apologizes to Family and Thanks Surgeons After Brain Tumour Surgery

Davina McCall shares a hospital selfie and heartfelt message two years after her brain tumour diagnosis, crediting husband Michael Douglas, surgeon Kevin O'Neill, and friend Caprice Bourret for their support during her recovery journey.

Television presenter Davina McCall has issued a public apology to her husband Michael Douglas and their children following her recent brain tumour surgery, marking two years since her initial diagnosis. The fifty-nine-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a framed image of her brain scan alongside a selfie from her hospital bed, where she was seen wearing a head bandage post-operation.

McCall revealed that she underwent the procedure in November 2024 after medical professionals detected a very rare benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, during a routine health check-up. She described the period leading up to and including the surgery as the toughest eighteen months of her life with Michael, yet emphasized that she is now feeling amazing and living life to the maximum.

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Surgical Details and Medical Team

The core of McCall's recovery involved the expertise of surgeon Kevin O'Neill, whom she publicly thanked for his exceptional care at Cleveland Clinic London. She credited the medical team, including staff at Welbeck Health, with finding the tumour and providing the necessary treatment. McCall also expressed deep gratitude to her own body and brain for their hard work in the recovery process, celebrating the successful outcome of the operation.

Kevin O'Neill, identified by the handle @brain.surgeon.uk in McCall's post, was praised for his skill in removing the colloid cyst. The star noted that the intervention was critical to her health, stating that she owes her well-being to the dedication of the surgical team. She highlighted the effectiveness of the care provided, which allowed her to return to a normal routine and share her positive status with the public just weeks after the procedure.

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Caprice Bourret's Crucial Role and Advice

A pivotal moment in McCall's journey involved advice from her friend and fellow broadcaster Caprice Bourret. McCall recounted how she contacted Bourret immediately after her diagnosis, sharing the initial surgical recommendations. Bourret, who was herself diagnosed with a non-cancerous meningioma tumour in 2017, firmly instructed McCall to consult Kevin O'Neill, insisting he was the best surgeon for the job.

McCall followed Bourret's direct advice, describing it as a lifeline during a confusing time. She recalled telling Bourret at a recent launch party that she felt Bourret had saved her life by directing her to the correct medical specialist. The trust in Bourret's experience, derived from her own successful treatment, proved instrumental in McCall securing top-tier care at Cleveland Clinic London.

Family Impact and Personal Apology

In her heartfelt message, McCall addressed her family directly, apologizing for the worry she caused Michael Douglas and her children. She mentioned her three children from her previous marriage to Matthew Robinson: Holly, age twenty-five, Tilly, age twenty-three, and Chester, age twenty. McCall admitted she had been a worried little Dory during the ordeal, acknowledging the emotional toll on her loved ones.

She dedicated her thanks primarily to Michael Douglas, calling him her superhero and stating she could not have gotten through the experience without his support. The couple, who tied the knot at Marylebone Town Hall in December 2025, faced a shared challenge that McCall described as profoundly difficult. Her apology reflected a deep sense of gratitude for their unity and resilience throughout the health crisis.

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Broader Health Challenges and Next Steps

McCall's recent health battles extend beyond the brain tumour, revealing a complex medical timeline. In October 2025, she learned she had breast cancer, just two months after receiving an all-clear from a mammogram. She underwent a lumpectomy shortly after the diagnosis, marking another significant health hurdle in a short period.

By April 2026, McCall announced she had received an all-clear for breast cancer, nearly two years after her initial brain tumour diagnosis. Her celebrity friends, including Alan Carr, Fearne Cotton, and Paloma Faith, expressed pride in her strength and shared support in the comments section. McCall concluded her message by sending hugs to others facing major health issues, recommending a song by Caribou Music as a source of strength.