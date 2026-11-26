Davina Gordon's relentless throat clearing led to a GORD diagnosis. Lifestyle changes and medication resolved her symptoms, highlighting acid reflux as a cause.

Davina Gordon, a forty-six-year-old marketing business owner living in Bangor near Belfast with her husband Andrew and their son, endured months of debilitating symptoms that began with incessant throat clearing. The repetitive habit, which she performed dozens of times every hour, severely impacted her professional life in newspaper production and caused significant social anxiety. For nearly a year, she struggled to identify the root cause, believing the issue might be related to stress or a serious underlying condition like cancer. Her quality of life deteriorated as the condition worsened, leading to social withdrawal and fear of appearing unprofessional during work networking events and client meetings.

Identifying GORD as the Underlying Cause

After months of distressing symptoms, Davina Gordon received a definitive diagnosis of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) following hospital tests, including a nasal endoscopy and a standard endoscopy. This medical condition involves acid and other stomach contents leaking back up into the oesophagus, which was found to be directly triggering her persistent throat clearing and swallowing difficulties. The diagnosis provided immediate relief from the fear of a malignancy, confirming that the irritation in her throat was chemical rather than structural or neurological. This finding explained why simple lifestyle adjustments and specific medication could eventually resolve what had seemed like an uncontrollable neurological tic.

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Progression of Throat Clearing Symptoms

For Davina Gordon, the initial symptom of throat clearing evolved into a complex set of swallowing issues and digestive discomfort over a period of several months. She began experiencing a strange sensation of a lump in her throat, a condition known as globus sensation, which made the act of swallowing conscious and difficult. Food occasionally felt as if it was getting stuck, forcing her to clear her throat to dislodge it, a process she found deeply embarrassing and gross. This physical discomfort was compounded by sporadic indigestion that had first appeared during her pregnancy four years earlier, which became more insistent and painful as her stress levels increased with the launch of her own marketing business in 2023.

Expert Views on Laryngeal Hypersensitivity

Mr. Nick Hamilton, a consultant ear, nose, and throat surgeon specializing in voice and throat disorders at the Royal National ENT Hospital in London, explains that chronic throat clearing often stems from laryngeal hypersensitivity. He notes that the throat can become unusually dry due to factors like vaping, smoking, or nerves, which reduces saliva production and leaves the larynx feeling ticklish or sensitive. Mr. Hamilton warns that attempting to clear the throat repeatedly to soothe this irritation can actually cause more harm by irritating the vocal cords further, leading to hoarseness or a persistent sore throat. This creates a vicious cycle where the attempt to fix the sensation exacerbates the underlying sensitivity.

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Lifestyle Changes and Medical Treatment Plan

Following her diagnosis, Davina Gordon adopted a strict regimen of lifestyle changes and medication to manage her gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. She was advised to completely avoid acidic foods such as citrus fruits, vinegar, and tomatoes, as well as fizzy drinks, all of which can worsen reflux symptoms. Medical professionals prescribed omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor that reduces the production of stomach acid, to be taken when symptoms appeared. These targeted interventions were designed to neutralize the acid causing the oesophageal irritation, thereby removing the trigger for her throat clearing reflex.

Recovery Timeline and Professional Impact

The combination of dietary modifications and proton pump inhibitor medication led to a dramatic resolution of Davina Gordon's symptoms within a single month. The constant urge to clear her throat and the associated anxiety began to subside, allowing her to return to normal social and professional interactions without fear of embarrassment. Her husband, Andrew Gordon, an independent financial adviser, noted that while he had grown accustomed to the habit at home, the medical resolution of the issue transformed her daily comfort levels. The swift improvement confirmed that the chronic clearing was indeed a physiological response to acid reflux rather than a permanent neurological condition, restoring her confidence in both her personal and business life.