Former Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised his ex-international chief Gerhard Zeiler for keeping staffers 'motivated' despite 'awkward moments.'

Former Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and his former international chief, Gerhard Zeiler at the 54th International Emmy Awards, WBD’s former international chief, decided to visit all of the company’s global offices, Zaslav remembered.

“There was a lot of trepidation, and people were concerned about their own jobs, and where would they be, and how would they, how would this affect their families. When it comes down to it, we’re all just people,” he said in presenting Zeiler with the International Emmys Directorate Award.

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SkyShowtime Staff Complained About Workplace Culture & Handling Of "Racist Conduct" Before Comcast/Skydance Shuttered Streamer Paramount finally clinched its debt-laden deal for WBD, which resulted in Zaslav and other key execs being showered with more than $600 million, after a pitched battle with Netflix. After the streaming giant initially secured a deal for Warner’s streaming and studio assets, Paramount then prevailed in a proposal accepted last February by the WBD board.

After a lengthy international review, which included a brief period when UK regulators were looking askance at the deal, a lawsuit by a number of state attorneys general in the U.S. waylaid the merger for another couple of months.

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“In those first few weeks , I got very caught up in the transaction. I would call Gerhardt, and each time I called him, I would ask him, ‘Where are you? ’ And you could tell me a different city,” Zaslav said, looking across the stage at Zeiler.

“Finally, after about a month, and 15 different places that he had visited, I said, ‘How many countries are you gonna go to? What are you doing? ’ And he said, ‘You know, this is a really tough time for the employees. It’s difficult, and I want to go, and I want to meet with everyone, I’m going face to face.

I want about lunch. I want to go to dinner.

'” Zaslav said WBD colleagues were “inspired” by the global tour. Zaslav noted Zeiler’s “working-class” origins and his rise to lead “the largest international media company in the world, now even larger, with this great merger, with Paramount. ” On the week of the merger’s completion, Zeiler said confirmed he was stepping away after a lengthy run at the company, opting to enter the political arena in his native Austria.

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The former CEO also said Zeiler “fought inside our company for local content,” especially on flagship streamer HBO Max, which had a major reboot and global relaunch during the Zaslav-Zeiler years.

“The feeling was, we can just push out the great content that we have at Warner Brothers, the great HBO content, on all of our channels. You can rely on a library. But he fought hard, and he never stopped, and it was one of the great strategic advantages for us. And we had local content in every one of these markets, and local sports, and local news.

And it made us so much more relevant. ”He called his run at WBD and its predecessors “a journey to which I never stopped learning. Not one single day. And you get to know this nuances, the differences, specialties of the individual cultures all around the world.

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