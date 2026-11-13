David Warner Accuses Pat Cummins of Betraying Usman Khawaja

David Warner claims Pat Cummins betrayed Usman Khawaja regarding Sandpapergate. Warner cites personal loss and lack of support while defending Khawaja's biography against the Australian captain's denial.

David Warner has leveled serious accusations against Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, claiming the leader intentionally threw former teammate Usman Khawaja under the bus regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. This public disagreement erupted while Warner was performing commentary duties for Fox Cricket ahead of a one-day international match against England at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday. Warner, who was involved in the infamous Sandpapergate incident alongside Cummins, asserted that the current captainship has failed to provide necessary support to Khawaja, whose recent biography reignited debates about the team's collective knowledge of the offense.

Cummins Denies Collective Team Knowledge

Pat Cummins firmly rejected Usman Khawaja's assertions that the entire Australian squad was aware of the sandpaper plan in South Africa in 2018, labeling the claims as complete and utter nonsense. The Australian captain accused his former teammate of being casual with the lives and reputations of those who were not involved in the specific wrongdoing. Cummins insisted there was no masterplan involving illegal methods and stated that no formal team meeting was ever held to discuss collective responsibility for the actions of three specific players. His stance directly contradicts the narrative presented in Khawaja's newly released book, creating a sharp divide between the current leadership and the accused players.

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Warner Defends Friend Amid Personal Tragedy

David Warner staunchly defended his childhood friend Usman Khawaja, asserting that the former opener wrote the truth in his biography about the events that transpired. Warner revealed that he and his wife, Candice Warner, suffered a profound personal tragedy in the aftermath of the scandal, linking it directly to the immense stress of the period. The couple lost their unborn child a week after they returned home to Sydney from South Africa, marking what Warner described as the heaviest price paid by his family during those dark days.

Warner expressed deep disappointment with Cummins' characterization of Khawaja's account, describing the captain's response as very well prepared rather than reflective of the locker room reality. He emphasized that his support for Khawaja remains unwavering despite the professional friction, stating he actually feels for his friend in the midst of the current controversy. Warner noted that while he and Cummins may never agree on the details, he stands firmly by Khawaja's comments as the accepted truth of what happened on the field.

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Former Players Feel Isolated and Abused

David Warner highlighted the ongoing isolation felt by himself, former Test captain Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft, who all received lengthy bans from Cricket Australia for their roles in the scandal. Warner stated that not a single person in the current changeroom has reached out to them in the eight years since the incident, citing a complete lack of the mateship and honesty that are central to Australian cricket culture. He noted that they have faced constant abuse daily for years, a punishment he feels is far more severe than the formal bans issued by the governing body.

Warner mentioned that he has played golf with Pat Cummins on several occasions and they have shared victories in multiple World Cups, yet the issue of Sandpapergate has never been questioned or discussed between them. This silence from the current player group, including bowlers like Mitchell Starc who have denied knowledge of the sandpaper tactics, has left the former trio feeling deeply marginalized. Warner acknowledged that both Khawaja and Bancroft were quite upset by the recent public exchanges, reflecting the lingering emotional toll on all those involved.

Questions Regarding Investigation and Future Steps

When Fox Cricket co-commentator Adam Gilchrist asked if another investigation by Cricket Australia was required, Warner pointed out that organization boss Todd Greenberg had already squashed such ideas recently. Warner criticized the initial handling of the scandal as a botched investigation that was rushed to completion, making it difficult to provide further evidence or context eight years later. He recalled that the questioning during the original inquiry was challenging and planted in ways that forced them to simply accept responsibility and move on.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan pressed Warner on whether he possessed absolute proof that more players were aware of the sandpaper tactics, but Warner indicated that conversations were occurring behind the scenes. The situation remains tense, with Candice Warner previously revealing the emotional pain of their miscarriage to the Nine network. The current standoff between the current leadership and the historical players continues to cast a long shadow over Australian cricket identity and integrity.