David Warner Accuses Pat Cummins of Betraying Usman Khawaja Over Sandpapergate

David Warner claims Pat Cummins threw Usman Khawaja under the bus regarding Sandpapergate, citing his own family's tragedy as proof of the scandal's lasting damage to the Australian cricket team.

David Warner has launched a scathing public attack on Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, accusing the leader of betraying former teammate Usman Khawaja by dismissing his claims about collective knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Speaking on Friday during Fox Cricket commentary for the one-day international against England at Perth's Optus Stadium, Warner argued that Cummins is sacrificing his teammate's reputation to protect his own standing within the cricket establishment.

The former Australian opener emphasized that the 2018 ball-tampering incident, widely known as Sandpapergate, exacted a devastating personal toll on him and his wife, Candice. He linked the intense stress of the scandal directly to a miscarriage they suffered shortly after returning to Australia from South Africa, stating that the pain of that loss remains a primary motivator for his continued defense of Khawaja's version of events.

Also read Warner Bros. Releases Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Commanders Update Featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen

Cummins Rejects Collective Responsibility Claims

Pat Cummins recently responded to Khawaja's claims in the new captain's biography, labeling the assertion that the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper plan as complete and utter nonsense. The Test captain further accused Khawaja of being casual with lives and reputations by making such allegations, insisting that there was no masterplan involving illegal methods and no team meeting to discuss collective responsibility among the players.

Cummins has maintained that the responsibility for the ball-tampering rested solely with the three individuals caught on camera: David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft. This stance has created a significant rift within the squad, as several other players, including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, have also publicly denied any knowledge of the tactics before or during the Cape Town Test.

Advertisement

Warner Cites Personal Tragedy and Teammate Loyalty

David Warner defended his childhood friend Khawaja, stating that he still believes everything written in the biography is the truth. He expressed deep disappointment in Cummins' handling of the situation, characterizing the captain's public dismissal as throwing Uzzie under the bus. Warner noted that he has spoken to both Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft, describing them as quite upset by the renewed scrutiny and the way Cummins chose to address the book.

Warner revealed that he and his wife paid the greatest price for the scandal, losing an unborn baby just a week after returning home from South Africa. He described the event as a life punishment that requires him and his former teammates to face abuse daily. Despite the passage of eight years, Warner insists that the emotional scars remain fresh, particularly because he feels the truth has never been fully accepted by the cricketing public or the team leadership.

Criticisms of Cricket Australia Investigation

Former Test captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans from Cricket Australia for their involvement in the scandal, but Warner argued that the investigation process was flawed. He described the inquiry as botched and overly quick, designed merely to get the matter over with rather than uncovering the full context. Warner pointed out that the questions planted on the players were challenging and forced them to accept responsibility without adequate opportunity to provide more evidence.

Warner also criticized the lack of camaraderie within the dressing room since the incident, noting that none of the teammates who were not involved have reached out to him, Smith, or Bancroft. He argued that the traditional values of mateship and honesty have been absent, as there has been no contact or questions about the event from those who remained in the squad. This silence has contributed to Warner's feeling that the team has moved on while he and his former colleagues are still serving a form of social exile.

Advertisement

Questions Remain About Future Inquiries

When Fox Cricket co-commentator Adam Gilchrist asked if another investigation by Cricket Australia was required, Warner noted that boss Todd Greenberg had already squashed such proposals. Greenberg's refusal to reopen the case has left Warner feeling that there is no official avenue to clear his name or validate Khawaja's claims. He acknowledged that conversations will likely happen behind the scenes, but the lack of formal dialogue keeps the wound open.

Candice Warner previously detailed the emotional devastation of the miscarriage, describing how she woke up feeling ordinary before realizing she was bleeding. The couple held one another and cried as they accepted the loss, a moment that remains central to David Warner's narrative about the human cost of the scandal. As the debate continues, the division between the original offenders and the rest of the team shows no signs of healing, with Warner vowing to stand by Khawaja until the truth is fully accepted.