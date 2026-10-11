David Walliams Named as Gag Order Celebrity Accused of Sexual Assault and Grooming

David Walliams has been unmasked as the celebrity accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on teenage girls after a court rejected his injunction bid. The Met Police has urged potential victims to come forward as Walliams denies all allegations.

David Walliams has been unmasked as the previously anonymous British celebrity accused of sexual assault and grooming after a court rejected his bid to keep his identity secret.

The Metropolitan Police has urged potential victims to come forward as the comedian and bestselling childrens author insists he is not a sexual predator. Walliams had sought a High Court injunction to stop ITN and Guardian News and Media from publishing his name. The injunction was rejected last week and Walliams did not appeal. On Tuesday, The Guardian and ITV released a joint investigation titled David Walliams: Power and Silence.

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenage girls while abusing his status to exploit them. He is accused of abusing his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with girls as young as 15. He denies all allegations and told the outlets: I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.

Guardian and ITV Investigation

His lawyers had claimed he would be highly likely to kill himself if named, saying the suicide risk came from trial by media rather than any wrongdoing. UK news organisations had been warned against publishing details that could identify him before the injunction bid failed. The Guardian report opens with testimony from Alex, who was contacted by Walliams when she was 15 and he was 32. She says he phoned her in January 2004 and said: Hi, its David Walliams.

You know, off the telly! She had met him days earlier at a book signing, where he allegedly told her: Youre a very attractive lady. Alex, who wanted to be a comedy writer, gave him scripts with her contact details. Over the next two years, Alex says they spoke on the phone a couple of times and exchanged emails.

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When she turned 17, they were having sex, she says. She is one of multiple women who allege Walliams abused his power and position as a celebrity to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women. One woman described her alleged encounter with him at 15 as a sexual assault. Walliams has since been dropped by his agent and the BBC has removed his shows.

He was completely dropped by HarperCollins in 2025. He is one of the countrys bestselling authors, having sold over 50 to 60 million copies worldwide. In December 2025, HarperCollins staff accused him of harassing junior female employees. Former staff said they were told to work in pairs when meeting him and advised not to visit his home.

He strongly denied the claims at the time. Last week came the sudden closure of The World of David Walliams, an attraction at Alton Towers. The Merlin Entertainments-owned park said it would permanently close the area after five years.

A Merlin spokesperson said: As the 2026 peak season at Alton Towers Resort comes to an end and following our regular review of rides and attractions across the resort, we have taken the decision to permanently close the World of David Walliams. The closure came after Walliams was reportedly seen making Nazi salutes during a segment on a comedy panel show. He reportedly made the gestures during a segment in which another panellist joked about injuring their wrist while waving.

The audience at Pinewood Studios, where the shows Christmas special was filmed, was reportedly shocked when Walliams joined in to mimic the waves before holding his arm in a Nazi salute. Walliams has also been booted out of the Labour Party. His former endorsement of Andy Burnhams leadership has come to light. Burnhams senior aide revealed David Walliams invited her to the Britain's Got Talent dressing room when she was 17 years old.

Walliams Mansion and BGT

Walliams is also selling his 12 million pound mansion and has slashed the asking price by 1.45 million pounds after struggling to find a buyer. Inside his notorious 5 million pound Supernova Heights mansion, he is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and hosting a celebrity party where he targeted a young woman. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are pictured with Walliams and an 18-year-old fan at the BGT studios.

He is accused of using his fame to groom her as a teen. The allegations have led to his departure from his role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, which he held for a decade. Piers Morgan branded Walliams one of the nastiest frauds in TV and a treacherous piece of work. Morgan, who acted as a judge on Britain's Got Talent from 2007 to 2010, held a well-documented grudge against Walliams.

When the BGT news came to light in November 2022, Morgan tweeted: Tip of the iceberg. Walliams is one of the nastiest frauds in TV. He also branded Walliams soooooo creepy in a tweet in May the same year. In 2020, Morgan told The Sunday Mirror: I couldnt work with Walliams.

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I think he is a duplicitous, treacherous, piece of work. I will come back to BGT if the money is right and if they guarantee Walliams gets fired. I might even make it a contractual clause that I get to be the one who tells him he is fired. Poking fun at the feud, in 2012 Walliams shared an image on Twitter showing him draped over Morgan with the caption: Piers Morgan loves me really.

Following Tuesdays release of the Guardian and ITV allegations, Britain's Got Talent producers said: David Walliams left Britain's Got Talent four years ago. During his time on the show, and in the four years since, no complaint has ever been made either to Fremantle UK, the broadcaster or regulator, and we are not aware of any complaints having been made to any other authority regarding his behaviour.

Nevertheless, if anyone feels they have been the subject of any impropriety or wrongdoing by anyone, we encourage them to come forward. We will treat any complaints seriously and investigate thoroughly and to the best of our ability. This has long been our policy in terms of protecting employees, freelancers, contributors and fans. Jonathan Ross made a 2004 joke about David Walliams going home with 15-year-olds.

Personal Relationships Scrutiny

The resurfaced comment has circulated widely since Walliams was named. Walliams relationship history has also come under scrutiny following the allegations. He has only publicly ever had relationships with women but claimed that he is non-binary following his divorce from Abi Titmus in 2004. Abi Titmus dated the star after she described in her memoir how she clocked Walliams checking her out at a film screening in 2004.

The glamour model ex of TV presenter John Leslie recalled: It was exciting and made me feel nice. He came over and introduced himself. I liked him instantly. He was nice and tall and I liked the way he was dressed.

On their first date, he picked her up in his vintage car and she said he was great company and a gentleman, who ended their outing with a kiss on the cheek. Despite not immediately being keen, she revealed she started to feel a real spark after their second date and said she loved talking to the TV star. She said: He is incredibly intelligent and I can actually have a decent conversation about all sorts of things.

I feel I can learn from him, especially true when I talked about my wish to act, and I like that. I feel very safe with him. I cannot explain it. I feel at home.

She added: I get the feeling that everyone on the outside thinks we are an unlikely couple, but to me, we are completely right for each other. I could chat to David for hours. I want to soak up everything he has to say. He fascinates me.

However, tensions emerged in the relationship because Walliams was not a fan of her sexy image and photoshoots. She said: I suppose he was attracted to me initially because he had seen me in sexy pictures on the cover of magazines. But it felt like now we were in a relationship he did not like it any more. I could not believe it.

Their relationship ended after three months after a row about her modelling work.