David Walliams Unmasked: Court Battle and Past Relationships Revealed

David Walliams seeks injunction over abuse allegations while his romantic history with Abi Titmuss, Lisa Snowdon, and Geri Halliwell is exposed.

Children's author David Walliams has been identified as the individual who obtained a High Court injunction to suppress serious allegations regarding his conduct with minors. The comedian and writer was accused of abusing his public status to engage in inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of women and girls, some as young as fifteen years old. Walliams firmly denies any wrongdoing and argued in court that the publication of these claims would lead him to take his own life.

The Legal Injunction and Current Status

The legal battle highlights the severe personal distress Walliams has experienced following the emergence of these accusations. He has largely retreated from public life and romantic pursuits in recent months, marking a significant shift for a figure who was once a staple of British television and publishing. The injunction was sought specifically to prevent the media from reporting on the details of the allegations against him, citing mental health risks as the primary justification for the court order.

Also read David Walliams loses High Court battle to block abuse allegations

Romantic History With Abi Titmuss

Walliams' past relationships have now come under scrutiny, particularly his involvement with glamour model Abi Titmuss. Their connection began in 2004 after Titmuss noted Walliams checking her out at a film screening. She described their first date as charming, where he arrived in a vintage car and acted as a gentleman, ending the evening with a kiss on the cheek. Titmuss later revealed that she felt a real spark after their second meeting, praising his intelligence and noting that she felt safe and at home with him.

Despite the initial compatibility, tensions arose within the three-month relationship due to Walliams' discomfort with Titmuss's sexy image and magazine photoshoots. Although he was initially attracted to her public persona, he reportedly disliked the reality of her modeling work once they were together. The couple ended their romance following an argument about her career, but Titmuss maintained that they remained on good terms afterward.

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Platonic Connection With Lisa Snowdon

Another notable figure in Walliams' social circle is presenter Lisa Snowdon, who was linked to him between 2005 and 2006. Walliams referenced a heartbreak caused by a mystery woman known only as Miss X in his 2006 book. Snowdon later confirmed to The Sun that she was indeed Miss X, clarifying that despite Walliams having feelings for her, no romantic or physical relationship ever occurred. She emphasized that they are great friends and that he is a gentleman, but insisted that nothing happened between them romantically.

Snowdon addressed the public assumption that they had slept together, stating clearly that they never did. She recalled a moment where Walliams mentioned seeing her naked as his proudest moment, which she found flattering given his history, but she reiterated that their bond was strictly platonic. This clarification was necessary to dispel rumors that had circulated since Walliams' literary confession about his emotional turmoil during that period.

Discreet Link To Geri Halliwell

Following his association with Snowdon, reports emerged of a six-week dalliance between Walliams and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell in January 2007. Sources at the time described the pair as very tactile and noted that Halliwell could not stop smiling when they were together. However, like his previous encounters, this relationship did not result in a long-term partnership or public declaration. They never made official comments about the romance and remained friends after their brief split.

Halliwell's continued friendship with Walliams was demonstrated when she attended his wedding to Lara Stone. In a 2015 interview with The Mail on Sunday, Halliwell expressed her affection for him but clarified the nature of their bond. She stated that while she loves him, he is strictly a friend and that they have never been anything more than companions. This pattern of close but non-romantic or short-lived connections underscores the complexity of Walliams' personal life amidst his professional success.