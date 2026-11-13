David Walliams Under Investigation by Metropolitan Police for Sexual Offenses

Metropolitan Police confirm investigation into David Walliams regarding multiple allegations of non-recent serious sexual offenses involving several women. The comedian denies all criminal wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating David Walliams over multiple allegations of non-recent serious sexual offenses. The comedian and children's author faces renewed scrutiny following reports of alleged misconduct involving several women. Walliams has categorically denied committing any criminal offense during this period.

Investigation Details and Police Response

David Walliams is the subject of an active probe by the Metropolitan Police regarding these serious claims. The force stated that it had received several allegations involving a man in his 50s. Specialist officers have been assigned to support those who have come forward with these new complaints. The Metropolitan Police clarified that these new complaints are separate from the earlier reports previously made against the entertainer.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney is leading the investigation into the allegations against David Walliams. He explicitly encouraged potential victims to contact the police regardless of when the incidents occurred. Cagney acknowledged that reporting such incidents could be difficult for those involved. He emphasized that specialist officers are available to provide support, answer questions, and guide individuals through the legal process.

Allegations and Walliams Response

The Guardian and ITV News previously reported on the situation on November 10. Multiple women accused David Walliams of using his celebrity status to pursue teenagers and young women. Two of these women stated they first met him when they were 15 years old. One woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the entertainer.

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David Walliams rejected the accusations in a letter sent to The Guardian and ITV News. He stated in that communication that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. He also acknowledged that some women he had casual relationships with in the past might have felt hurt by his behavior. Walliams added that looking back, he realizes that at times he behaved thoughtlessly towards other people he had casual sexual relationships with.

Professional Consequences and Career Impact

David Walliams faces significant professional repercussions stemming from these allegations. HarperCollins ended its publishing deal with David Walliams in December 2025. This decision followed an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior towards female employees within the organization. The publishing house terminated the contract after reviewing the serious nature of the accusations.

The literary agency Independent Talent Group also dropped David Walliams from its roster. This move occurred more recently after the initial publishing deal was severed. The separation from major industry partners highlights the severity of the allegations. These actions demonstrate the immediate impact on his career in the entertainment and literary sectors.

Ongoing Police Review and Next Steps

The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing the new claims alongside earlier reports. They are assessing whether these combined accounts contain evidence of further offenses. This comprehensive review aims to determine the full scope of the alleged misconduct. The force continues to gather information to build a complete picture of the events.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney reiterated the importance of victim cooperation in the investigation. He noted that the police are committed to supporting anyone who chooses to report these offenses. The investigation remains active as specialists work through the detailed allegations. The outcome of this review will determine the next steps in the legal process.

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The case has drawn significant attention from the media and the public. The involvement of major news outlets like The Guardian and ITV News has amplified the scrutiny. David Walliams continues to deny any criminal wrongdoing despite the ongoing police investigation. The situation remains dynamic as authorities proceed with their inquiries.

Industry partners have already taken decisive action regarding their professional relationships. HarperCollins and Independent Talent Group have severed ties with the entertainer. These decisions reflect the zero-tolerance approach many organizations are adopting. The long-term impact on his career prospects remains uncertain as legal proceedings unfold.

The Metropolitan Police continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney emphasized the support services available to victims. The investigation aims to ensure justice is served for those affected. The case underscores the importance of accountability in the entertainment industry.

As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on the factual evidence provided. The police are meticulously reviewing all accounts to determine validity. David Walliams maintains his innocence while the legal process takes its course. The resolution of this case will have significant implications for his professional standing.

The media coverage has highlighted the broader context of celebrity accountability. The allegations have sparked discussions about power dynamics in the industry. David Walliams denies any illegal behavior while facing serious professional consequences. The situation illustrates the complex interplay between legal investigations and public opinion.