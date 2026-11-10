David Walliams Suspended by Labour Party Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Labour Party suspended David Walliams's membership after he was named as the celebrity who sought an injunction over alleged sexual misconduct.

Comedian David Walliams has been suspended as a member of the Labour Party on the day he was publicly identified as the celebrity who had sought an injunction to protect his anonymity. The Daily Mail reported that Walliams was swiftly removed from the party after newly published allegations about his conduct emerged. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and preying on multiple teenage girls, allegations that he has not been found to have committed.

How the Labour Suspension Followed the Allegations

Labour suspended Walliams's membership shortly after the allegations were published, with the Daily Mail reporting that the decision was made quickly. The party was unable to say how long Walliams had been a member, leaving open how long he had held his affiliation. The suspension was announced in the same period in which his identity became public, and the injunction he had sought was no longer able to keep his name from the press.

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

The allegations against Walliams are described as serious and have not been tested in court. Each claim remains an accusation, and the source material confirms only that the allegations were made and that the injunction was sought to secure anonymity while they were under scrutiny.

Political Ties to Labour Figures Under Scrutiny

Walliams has repeatedly backed Labour figures in public, most visibly Andy Burnham, whom he supported in the 2015 Labour leadership contest. In a July 2015 post on X, Walliams said he first met Burnham ten years earlier, was impressed by him, and had predicted he would one day become Labour leader.

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Burnham's official spokesman said the allegations were clearly deeply troubling and that the Government would doubtless respond to them during the day. Burnham had earlier said he was a big fan of Walliams and felt honoured to have his support, when the two met as supporters of the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Walliams also posted a photo of himself with Labour MP Jess Phillips, calling her his hero in an earlier post. In 2019 he described Phillips as his hero and said she should be Prime Minister. In interviews from 2010, he called himself a great fan of Tony Blair, and in 2005 reports said he and Matt Lucas declined a cameo from Blair in Little Britain over concerns about political bias.

Wider Political Fallout and Russell Brand Row

The Walliams suspension came as Labour sought to distance itself from Russell Brand, who played a pivotal role in the party's 2015 General Election campaign. Education Secretary Lucy Powell said she regretted helping to set up Brand's 2015 interview with the party's then leader, Jeremy Corbyn, but argued there was no way to vet him because the social media age had not yet arrived.

Powell said that if there had been any suggestion of wrongdoing, Brand would have been known as a sexual predator and no one would have arranged the interview. Shadow figure Laura Trott, the Conservative opposite number to Powell, said Labour's claim that it did not know about Brand's behaviour simply does not wash.