David Walliams Suspended by Labour Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Labour has suspended David Walliams after sexual misconduct allegations, following his unmasking as the celebrity behind an anonymity injunction.

The Labour Party has suspended the membership of comedian David Walliams after newly published allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The Daily Mail reported that Walliams was swiftly removed from the party following the publication of the claims. Walliams was also unmasked as the celebrity who had previously sought an injunction to protect his anonymity, after accusations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old and preyed on multiple teenage girls.

The suspension marks a sharp turn for a public figure who has been a visible supporter of Labour for more than a decade. Walliams has not been named in any criminal proceedings in the source material, and the allegations described in the reporting remain claims that have not been tested in court.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

How the Allegations Led to the Labour Suspension

Labour suspended Walliams on the day the allegations were published, and the Daily Mail said the party acted quickly once the claims became public. The newspaper reported that the comedian was unmasked as the subject of the injunction on the same day. The accusations centre on claims that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old and preyed on multiple teenage girls.

The injunction had been sought to secure anonymity, which means the identity of the man behind the claims was kept from the public until the reporting was published. Once his name emerged, the focus shifted quickly from the legal bid to the political consequences for his party membership.

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Walliams Long Record of Support for Labour

Walliams has repeatedly backed Labour figures in public, and his support for Andy Burnham is one of the clearest examples. In July 2015, he posted on X that he first met Andy Burnham ten years earlier, was so impressed that he told him he would be Labour leader one day, and used the hashtag andy4leader.

Burnham's official spokesman responded to the allegations earlier in the day, describing them as clearly deeply troubling and saying that the Government would doubtless respond to them during the course of the day. Burnham himself had said in 2015 that he was a big fan of Walliams and felt honoured to have his support for his campaign to put Labour back in touch with millions of disillusioned voters. The pair had met as supporters of the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Walliams also publicly praised Jess Phillips, the Labour MP, in a 2019 photograph post in which he described her as his hero and said she should be Prime Minister. Labour could not say how long Walliams had been a party member, and his earlier interviews from 2010 described him as a great fan of Tony Blair, who he said had sent him a letter before he swam the Channel.

Political Links and Cross-Party Reactions

Walliams's political profile has not been limited to Labour. In 2016, he publicly backed the Remain side in the EU referendum, and David Cameron responded by saying it was great to see Walliams voting Remain. The comedian was part of a wider group of celebrity endorsements for that campaign.

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The political context also includes Labour's separate struggle over its past association with Russell Brand, who played a pivotal role in the party's 2015 General Election campaign. Education Secretary Lucy Powell faced backlash after insisting there were no warning signs about Brand before his notorious 2015 interview with the party's then leader. Powell said she regretted helping to set up the publicity stunt, arguing that the social media age had not yet arrived to allow vetting. Shadow education figure Laura Trott, a Conservative, said Labour's claim that it did not know about Brand's behaviour simply does not wash.

Brand had already lost his BBC Radio 2 show before the 2015 interview, after leaving lewd messages on the answerphone of the actor Andrew Sachs about a romantic liaison with his granddaughter. Powell argued that Brand was a well-known public figure who had been given a very powerful platform by Hollywood and the BBC, among others.