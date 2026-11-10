David Walliams Slashes North London Mansion Price by £1.45m

Comedian David Walliams reduces the asking price of his Hampstead home to £10.5m following serious legal allegations and loss of publisher HarperCollins.

David Walliams has drastically reduced the asking price of his luxurious North London residence, cutting the value by £1.45 million to £10.5 million. The five-time bestselling author and former judge on Britain's Got Talent has struggled to sell the six-bedroom property, which was originally listed at £11.95 million in June. Despite a previous price adjustment in October, the house remains on the market after five months, reflecting a significant downturn in the celebrity's professional and personal life.

Property Details and Valuation

Stuart Parfitt of Hampstead estate agency Marcus Parfitt describes the imposing white stucco-fronted residence as sitting in one of North London's most prestigious locations. The property spans approximately 4,527 square feet and is arranged over multiple levels, offering elegant fireplaces, decorative cornicing, and tall sash windows that reflect its architectural heritage. The interiors are described as immaculate, blending timeless character with modern architecture and 21st-century technology throughout.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

Walliams has totally refurbished and extended the home over the last five years while retaining a graceful sense of period charm. The lavishly furnished estate features portraits of British icons including Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Elton John, Sir Michael Caine, and David Bowie. Sales particulars highlight that the home offers easy access to green spaces, cultural landmarks, and some of London's best dining, shopping, and transport links, positioning it as a beautiful family home.

Legal Allegations and Injunctions

The drastic price cut comes after Walliams, whose full name is David Edward Williams, faced severe legal and public relations challenges. He sought a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of allegations claiming he preyed on teenage girls as young as 15. Walliams, who is 55 years old, denies all wrongdoing but has largely retreated from public life in recent months. His last Instagram post to his two million followers was in March, marking a significant departure from his previously active social media presence.

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One accuser, identified only as Jade, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15. She claims he contacted her online and they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. Jade further alleges that the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion Walliams bought from Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She stated that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, kissed her and attempted to engage in sexual activities she was not ready for.

Jade, who was 15 when the alleged incident occurred, claimed she had confided in Walliams that she had previously been sexually abused as a child. She stated that he responded by saying, sorry to hear that. Jade considers what happened to her to be sexual assault and grooming, describing the event as completely wrong in every way. She emphasized that she did not want to be touched in that way and was not ready for sex with him or anyone else.

Publishing Fallout and Career Impact

Walliams was dropped by publisher HarperCollins following historical allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women, which he strongly denies. The comedian rose to fame through Little Britain before moving into projects including Britain's Got Talent and a hugely successful career as a children's author. He left BGT in 2022 after leaked transcripts reportedly showed him making derogatory and sexually explicit off-air remarks about contestants during auditions two years earlier.

Another accuser, identified only as Alex, claims Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs. They met at a Little Britain fan event where he was dressed as his character Lou, and the moment was captured on camera. Alex claims they began a sexual relationship around two years later when she was 17. She stated that she wants to vomit when she thinks about him and that her body reacts with a trauma response.

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Future Implications for the Estate

The ongoing legal battles and public scrutiny have undoubtedly impacted the marketability of the Hampstead property. Walliams is accused of abusing his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. He has fought for a court order to suppress these allegations, arguing that publication would cause him to take his own life.

As the property remains unsold, potential buyers may be weighing the significant price reduction against the negative publicity surrounding the owner. The reduction from £11.95 million to £10.5 million represents a substantial discount in the London luxury market. The situation highlights the tangible consequences of legal and reputational crises on high-value real estate assets owned by public figures.