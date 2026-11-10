David Walliams Shows, Including ‘Little Britain,’ Removed From BBC Streaming Platform

The BBC has said it will remove from its streaming platform those shows, including 'Little Britain,' that star or were written by David Walliams.

has said it will remove from its streaming platform those shows, including “Little Britain,” that star or were written by British comedian, author and former “Britain’s Got Talent” judgeThe newspaper alleged that Walliams “groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years.

” He denies the allegations.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

'A Few Good Men' Review: Broadway Revival Breathes New Life Into Aaron Sorkin's Courtroom Classic Among the allegations, which were made during a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITN, is that Walliams was “predatory” and “pushy,” repeatedly contacting young women either via social media or modelling agencies, inviting them to his home or his dressing room at “Britain’s Got Talent. ” One woman, who became friendly with the comedian after he contacted her, said he would “constantly pester her for sex.

” A spokesperson for the BBC said: “These are serious allegations. As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms.

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“We are in the process of removing some programs, including ‘Little Britain,’ whilst this review is underway. ” Walliams was a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent” for 10 seasons, but his offer to appear in the 2023 season of the ITV show was withdrawn after the Guardian alleged he made sexually explicit remarks about two performers. On Tuesday, Fremantle UK, the production company behind “Britain’s Got Talent,” said the company was “disturbed and concerned” by the latest allegations of misconduct.

A spokesperson said, “During his time on the show and in the intervening period, no complaint was ever made regarding his behavior to Fremantle UK. ” It added, “If anyone feels they have been the subject of any impropriety or wrongdoing by anyone on any Fremantle or associated labels’ productions, we encourage them to come forward.

“We will treat any complaints seriously. Protecting the welfare of our employees, freelancers, contributors and fans has always been and absolutely remains paramount for the company. ”The American French Film Festival Unveils 30th Anniversary Lineup With ‘Minotaur,’ ‘Fjord,’ ‘De Gaulle’ ‘De Gaulle,’ ‘La Gradiva’ and ‘Alice: Pioneer Of Cinema’ Among American French Film Fest Winners- Film News in Brief