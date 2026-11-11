David Walliams Sells Hove Seaside Home Before Publisher Dropped Him

Comic author David Walliams sold his £4million flat in Hove for £3.7million just weeks before Harper Collins severed ties, following a year‑long harassment inquiry.

Comic writer David Walliams, 55, sold his £4million beachfront house on Hove's sea front for £3.7million on 24 August 2025, a £200,000 premium above the £3.5million asking price. The transaction was completed with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, a former colleague from the 2024 Comic Relief sketch The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief.

Sale Details Amid Publisher Investigation

Walliams transferred ownership of the four‑bedroom villa, which features a private beach and rooftop terrace, shortly before Harper Collins concluded its year‑long inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by female staff. The sale was recorded by the Land Registry and followed a prior transaction in 2023 when Walliams sold a neighbouring annexe to Bailey for £1.5million.

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

Harper Collins' Decision and Legal Battle

In December 2025, Harper Collins formally dropped Walliams and declared it would no longer publish his forthcoming titles. The publisher's decision came 12 weeks after the Hove property sale. Walliams had requested a High Court injunction to halt publication of a joint ITV and Guardian investigation, arguing that public disclosure would likely drive him to suicide, but the court denied the request.

Advertisement

Impact on Walliams' Estates and Public Image

Walliams is now preparing to sell his London residence in Primrose Hill for £10.5million. The Hove villa, described by estate agents Fine & Country as a contemporary beach villa, boasted custom interiors, an open‑plan kitchen, extensive underfloor heating, and a substantial cellar. The property's private road and gated parking conceal a level of luxury that has attracted high‑profile buyers such as Adele and Sir Paul McCartney in the past.

Industry Reaction and Future Prospects

Walliams' departure from Harper Collins marks the end of a bestselling partnership that spanned several decades. Industry observers note that the publisher's action signals a tightening of standards regarding authors' conduct. Meanwhile, Bailey has publicly endorsed Walliams, sharing photographs of their collaboration on social media. The future of Walliams' literary output remains uncertain as the author explores alternative publishing avenues.