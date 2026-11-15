David Walliams Romance With Kidnapping Victim Chloe Ayling

Revealing details about the relationship between David Walliams and Chloe Ayling, including their first meeting and the context of her 2017 abduction ordeal.

Comedian and former judge David Walliams initiated a romantic relationship with glamour model Chloe Ayling shortly after her highly publicized abduction in 2017. Walliams, who was 46 years old at the time, became fascinated by Ayling's traumatic experience and began following her social media activity. He frequently liked her modeling photos on Instagram, eventually reaching out to the then 20-year-old from Surrey. This online interaction served as the foundation for their subsequent personal connection.

Meeting Details and Social Context

A source confirmed to The Sun that Walliams orchestrated a private meeting at his London residence in early 2018. The comedian arranged for Ayling to visit his home ahead of her planned trip to Switzerland. This visit occurred approximately six months after her traumatic kidnapping, during which she had been drugged and held captive for six days. At the time, Walliams was single following his 2015 split from model Lara Stone, while Ayling was also single after separating from the father of her son, Conor Keyes.

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Details of the 2017 Abduction

The foundation of this relationship stems from events in July 2017, when Ayling gave a tearful account of her ordeal. She alleged that Polish national Lukasz Herba and his brother Michal lured her to Milan under the guise of a fake fashion shoot. The kidnappers, allegedly acting for an organization called the Black Death Group, demanded a £230,000 ransom from her family. They threatened to sell her as a sex slave and feed her to tigers if the payment was not made.

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Legal Outcomes and Controversy

Despite the global headlines generated by the case, Ayling faced intense online trolling, with many accusing her of staging the kidnapping for publicity. Lukasz Herba testified in a Milan court that Ayling had agreed to the fake kidnapping for money and fame, claiming she wrote the ransom letter and ingested ketamine to deceive police. However, trial judge Ilio Mannucci Pacini dismissed these claims as incoherent and absurd. Herba was originally sentenced to 16 years and nine months, later reduced to 12 years and one month, while his brother Michal received a sentence reduced to five years and eight months.

Career Trajectory Post-Trial

Following the resolution of the legal case, Ayling continued to navigate the public eye. She appeared on the reality television program Celebrity Big Brother and leveraged her experience into a speaking career. Ayling now charges up to £10,000 for appearances as an anti-human trafficking speaker. Her path from victimhood to professional advocate highlights the complex aftermath of such high-profile criminal events and the subsequent media scrutiny she endured.