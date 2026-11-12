David Walliams Reveals Natalie Imbruglia Called Him Predator In 2009

David Walliams shared a bizarre 2009 anecdote on Alan Carr's Chatty Man where he claimed Natalie Imbruglia rejected his marriage proposal by calling him a vile sexual predator.

Comedian David Walliams disclosed a peculiar anecdote from a 2009 television appearance during which he claimed that Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia referred to him as a "vile sexual predator" during a rejection of marriage.

The revelation occurred on an episode of Alan Carr's Chatty Man that aired on July 5, 2009, on Channel 4. The comment was made in direct response to host Alan Carr questioning Walliams about his extensive dating history and recent interactions with the 51-year-old pop star.

Also read Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

Imbruglia Rejection Details

During the broadcast, Carr noted that Imbruglia appeared adorable alongside Walliams at a recent celebrity gathering. The host suggested that the pair would form a lovely couple and inquired why Walliams had not proposed to the singer to make an honest woman of her.

Walliams, who was 52 years old at the time of the broadcast, responded that while he appreciated the sentiment, Imbruglia was not interested in marrying him. He stated that she had used the specific phrase describing him as a "vile sexual predator," though he acknowledged the wording might have been slightly different.

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The comedian clarified that despite his alleged crush on the Australian singer, they remained good friends. He emphasized the importance of maintaining friendships with women, asserting that he would marry her if she wanted to, but she did not.

Carr Questions Dating Habits

Carr pressed Walliams on how he met women, noting that the comedian frequently appeared in newspapers with different female companions. Walliams explained that he met women socially, enjoyed taking them out for dinner and shopping, and valued their friendship.

The host compared Walliams to an illegal taxi driver who lured victims into a false sense of security before pouncing. Walliams calmly deflected the accusation by noting that the women were simply friends and that Carr himself had been very popular and photogenic at the same event.

When asked to confirm romantic links with various celebrities by coughing, Walliams remained coy about Geri Halliwell but admitted to connections with Lisa Snowdon, Abi Titmuss, and Kate Moss. He also joked about Jean-Claude Van Damme, prompting Carr to call him a dirty b****.

Recent Legal Allegations

This historical footage has resurfaced as Walliams faces serious legal challenges regarding his conduct. He was recently identified in the High Court as the celebrity who sought an injunction to prevent media reporting of sexual misconduct claims against him.

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Walliams testified that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers. These allegations have cast a shadow over his public career and personal reputation.

Publishing Industry Fallout

Walliams is also alleged to have engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at publisher HarperCollins. He admitted to the consensual nature of that specific relationship but strongly denied allegations of grooming or abusing his celebrity status.

The publisher dropped Walliams last year following reports of inappropriate behavior towards young women. He had previously pursued another employee before being terminated. The comedian denied these broader claims of abuse during court proceedings.

The 2009 episode also featured Walliams trying on women's lingerie provided by Carr after the host claimed to have found clothes from his deceased aunt. This segment highlighted the comedic dynamic between the two men prior to the recent legal controversies.