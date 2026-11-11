David Walliams Removed From Film Amid Sexual Allegations

David Walliams is cut from his upcoming film adaptation after serious sexual assault allegations. Distributors in the UK and Australia withdraw support as the star issues a statement.

David Walliams has been removed from the final cut of a movie adaptation based on his 2019 children's book following serious sexual assault allegations. The actor, who filmed a small cameo role for the project, announced on Tuesday, November 10 that he will no longer appear in the version set for release in January 2027.

Production Changes and Corporate Response

A representative for the production company confirmed the decision to remove Walliams from the film. They stated they take the reported allegations seriously and directed their thoughts toward anyone affected by the news. The removal of his cameo appearance was executed immediately upon confirmation of the distributors' withdrawal.

Also read David Walliams Dropped By Independent Talent After Misconduct Claims

The New York Times and the New Yorker originally published investigative pieces in 2017 accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. This historical context highlights how the industry handles such scandals, with Weinstein eventually standing trial after the initial reports surfaced years prior.

Distributor Withdrawal and Legal Battles

The U.K. and Australian distributors both confirmed on Tuesday that they are no longer planning to release the film. They cited the extremely serious nature of the allegations against David Walliams as the primary reason for exiting their positions. The U.K. & Ireland licensee formally notified the producers of their intention to cease operations regarding this specific title.

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Walliams had previously sought an injunction to keep his identity concealed and stop the publication of these allegations. His legal team claimed he was at risk of suicide, but a U.K. High Court judge ruled against his request for anonymity last week. This judicial decision paved the way for further media coverage and public disclosure.

Allegations and Public Statements

ITV News published their reports on Tuesday after Walliams failed to meet a deadline to appeal the judge's decision. Two women, now in their 30s, accused him of using his position in the U.K. entertainment industry to groom them when they were 15 years old. These accounts form the basis of the current controversy surrounding the actor.

In response, Walliams admitted to behaving thoughtlessly towards people with whom he had casual sexual relationships in the past. He expressed regret for not taking others feelings properly into account during those interactions. He emphasized that while power imbalances are inevitable for famous individuals, he never abused that power or acted as a sexual predator.

He clarified that he has not broken the law but is devastated that some women he met 10 to 20 years ago have expressed hurt or anger. This statement comes amidst a broader trend in Hollywood where directors face impossible decisions about final cuts. In 2025 alone, several big-name actors like Simone Ashley and John Malkovich have had scenes cut from major projects for various reasons.