HarperCollins faces serious allegations of covering up David Walliams' misconduct. Multiple women claim the publisher ignored warnings about the children's author for years.

Former employees of HarperCollins allege that the publishing giant actively worked to silence women and suppress complaints regarding the conduct of best-selling children's author David Walliams. Sources involved in an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News claim that management was warned about inappropriate behavior on six separate occasions but failed to take appropriate action for nearly a decade.

Alleged Cover Up at HarperCollins

HarperCollins is accused of launching a cover up after being notified of Walliams' alleged inappropriate behavior toward women and girls. One former employee stated that the company tried to shut women up and keep their stories under wraps to protect its top-selling asset. An anonymous author currently working at the publishing house confirmed that colleagues were aware of red flags but felt powerless to act because Walliams was considered a valuable financial contributor.

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Specific Incidents of Misconduct

During one book signing event, Walliams allegedly approached a schoolgirl in her mid-teens and appeared to ask for her Instagram details. A former HarperCollins staff member present at the scene described the incident as inappropriate, questioning the author's judgment in a children's bookstore. Additionally, a former intern in her twenties reported that Walliams, who was 45 at the time, initiated a sexual relationship with her that she now views as an abuse of power.

Walliams Denies All Serious Accusations

David Walliams strenuously denies he sexually harassed anyone at HarperCollins or behaved inappropriately in the workplace. His legal team stated that he does not recall the interaction with the teenage girl at the book signing. They suggested that if he had requested Instagram details, it would have been to tag the bookshop in his own social media posts rather than for any inappropriate reason.

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Metropolitan Police Investigation Launches

The Metropolitan Police has opened an investigation into the TV star and author following allegations of serious sexual offences. These allegations are separate from those made in the recent reporting by The Guardian and ITV News. Walliams also denies previous accusations that he preyed on schoolgirls and molested a 15-year-old during his television career, including his time as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Publisher Terminates Relationship With Author

HarperCollins UK stated that it previously terminated its publishing relationship with David Walliams due to the serious nature of the allegations. The publisher claimed it is shocked by the reports relating to teenage girls and emphasized that it takes the safety of its employees incredibly seriously. Despite these statements, sources claim management ignored concerns from as early as 2015 before bringing in the law firm Allen & Overy to investigate in 2023.