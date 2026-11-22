David Walliams faces police investigation over grooming allegations while revealing a high-interest loan from Nat Rothschild secured against his London home.

David Walliams, the celebrated author of children's books with over sixty million copies sold globally, is currently the subject of a police investigation regarding serious allegations of misconduct. The comedian and former Britain's Got Talent judge maintains that he is innocent, with his legal representatives categorically denying claims that he utilized his celebrity status to groom schoolgirls or pursue young women. Despite these severe criminal accusations, recent disclosures reveal that Walliams previously accessed significant capital through a high-interest loan arrangement linked to prominent financier Nat Rothschild.

Loan Mechanism and Property Valuation

The financial arrangement in question was facilitated by 31SJP Investments Ltd, an offshore investment company owned by Nat Rothschild, who ascended to the title of the fifth Lord Rothschild in 2024 following the death of his father, Jacob Rothschild. Walliams secured this short-term financing by using his exclusive four-bedroom townhouse in Primrose Hill, London, as collateral. The property was originally purchased by the author in 2013 for eight point four five million pounds, reflecting his estimated eighteen million pound net worth at the time.

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Market movements for the asset occurred amidst the unfolding legal drama, with Walliams initially listing the residence at eleven point nine five million pounds this past June. Subsequently, the asking price was reduced to ten point five million pounds last month before the property was withdrawn from the market shortly before media outlets reported on his efforts to block negative coverage. This timing highlights the complex intersection of his personal legal challenges and high-value asset management during a period of intense public scrutiny.

Nat Rothschild and Corporate Structure

Nat Rothschild has confirmed that the financing deal with Walliams was a standard short-term arrangement executed many years prior to the current news cycle. A spokesperson for Lord Rothschild emphasized that the official record of the loan accurately reflects the agreed terms and the specific nature of the transaction, which was strictly secured against the value of Walliams's house. This disclosure serves to clarify the commercial intent behind the funds, distancing the transaction from any alleged personal misconduct.

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Rothschild's personal history includes notable public events, such as his elopement with socialite Annabelle Neilson in the mid-nineties, a union that ended in divorce and upset his parents. Neilson, who passed away in 2018 at the age of forty-nine, was known for her association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Rothschild later married former glamour model Loretta Basey, nineteen years his junior, in a ceremony at a luxury ski resort in Klosters, Switzerland, where he notably excluded his father from attendance, illustrating a complex family dynamic.

Legal Defense and Public Response

The core of the current controversy stems from allegations that Walliams used his fame to groom young female fans, a claim he vehemently rejects. His lawyers have stated that he never engaged in such behavior and that the accusations of criminal conduct are entirely false. The timing of the loan disclosure coincides with heightened media interest in the case, potentially aimed at providing a counter-narrative focused on his financial standing and business dealings rather than the alleged personal behavior.

The investigation involves police scrutiny of claims that Walliams attempted to suppress reporting on these matters by media outlets. This aspect of the case adds a layer of procedural complexity, as authorities examine not only the alleged grooming but also the methods used to manage public perception. The combination of police inquiry and high-profile financial connections makes this a developing story with significant implications for his career and public reputation.

Impact on Career and Future Prospects

The revelation of the loan from 31SJP Investments Ltd introduces a new dimension to the narrative surrounding Walliams, linking his financial activities to one of Britain's most recognizable banking families. As the police investigation continues, the public and industry stakeholders are observing how these financial disclosures influence the broader perception of the allegations. The withdrawal of his Primrose Hill home from the market suggests a strategic pause in asset liquidation while legal defenses are formulated.

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Future developments will likely depend on the outcome of the police investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings. The interplay between the criminal allegations and the financial transactions with Nat Rothschild presents a unique case study in celebrity crisis management. Attention now turns to how Walliams's team will address the convergence of these personal and financial stories in the coming weeks, as the legal framework determines the validity of the claims and the appropriate recourse for all parties involved.