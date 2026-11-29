Children's author David Walliams is house-hunting in Marbella, Spain, while hospitalized following a mental health crisis triggered by serious sexual abuse allegations.

Children's author and comedian David Walliams is actively seeking property in Spain as part of his strategy to rebuild his life after facing severe sexual abuse allegations. The 55-year-old entertainer has initiated this house-hunting process even while currently admitted to a hospital following a mental health crisis.

House Hunting In Marbella Amidst Hospital Stay

Friends close to the situation report that Walliams is determined to fight the allegations that emerged from a three-year joint investigation by ITV and The Guardian. The controversy was further intensified by a devastating television documentary titled David Walliams: Power And Silence, which featured testimony from several young women claiming he preyed on them during their teenage years.

Also read Jonathan Ross Attends VIP Christmas Dinner Amid Controversy Over Friends

One friend stated that Walliams claims he intends to continue fighting the charges and can appear very fragile at times. However, the friend also noted that he experiences days with more strength, during which he discusses house-hunting and his desire to establish a new life. The primary objective is to secure a property ready for when he is medically cleared to leave the hospital.

It is widely believed that Walliams specifically wants to relocate to the Marbella area in southern Spain. This move would allow him to distance himself from the intense scrutiny and negative publicity surrounding the criminal investigation that police have now launched into his conduct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal Status And Property Market Moves

Police have officially started a criminal investigation into Walliams, but he has not yet been questioned or charged by authorities. Because there is no legal barrier preventing a move at this stage, his plan to relocate to Spain remains feasible from a regulatory standpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and the legal process has just begun.

Signs that Walliams was planning a significant life change became apparent through his real estate activities in the United Kingdom. His home in north London was placed on the market in June for a price of £11.95million. This asking price was subsequently reduced in October to £10.5million, indicating a desire for a quicker sale or a reaction to market conditions.

However, the property was removed from online portals earlier this month after an attempt to obtain an injunction to stop the allegations from becoming public failed. The rejection of this legal bid allowed the news of the investigations and accusations to proceed to publication, further complicating his plans to remain in his current residence.

Professional Fallout And Public Statements

The professional repercussions for Walliams began earlier in the timeline of these events. His publisher, HarperCollins, dropped him last December after initial claims of inappropriate behaviour and harassment of junior female employees were made. Walliams has consistently denied these accusations, maintaining his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the recent investigation by ITV and The Guardian, Walliams issued a statement addressing the serious nature of the claims. He explicitly stated that he is not a sexual predator and asserts that he has not broken the law. Despite his legal defense, he expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago have now come forward with feelings of hurt or anger.

Future Steps And Ongoing Investigation

As the criminal investigation proceeds, Walliams remains hospitalized due to his mental health struggles. The combination of his health issues, the legal scrutiny, and the loss of his career opportunities has created a complex situation with no immediate resolution. His plan to build a new life in Spain serves as a potential exit strategy from the current crisis.

The police investigation is expected to take time, given the nature of the allegations and the number of witnesses involved. Until any charges are filed or a verdict is reached, Walliams retains the freedom to travel and relocate. The property market in Spain may offer him the fresh start he is seeking, away from the media storm in the United Kingdom.