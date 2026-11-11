David Walliams' Past Relationships Surface Amid Allegations

British comedian David Walliams faces allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women as details of his past relationships with celebrities like Natalie Imbruglia resurface.

In light of recent allegations surrounding British comedian David Walliams' behaviour towards young women, details of his past relationship with Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia have resurfaced. Walliams, 55, had a 'huge crush' on Imbruglia, 51, when they met in 2009, though she ultimately rebuffed his romantic interest, opting instead for a friendship.

In 2024, Walliams revealed to the Fitzy and Wippa radio show that he had developed feelings for Imbruglia, describing her as 'amazing'. Despite confessing that he thought he could never compete with someone as attractive as her, Walliams stated that they remained close friends, frequently attending social events together between 2009 and 2021.

Also read David Walliams Faces Serious Grooming Allegations From Multiple Women

Walliams Under Fire for Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

Walliams is currently facing intense scrutiny after a gag order, protecting him from sexual misconduct claims, was lifted. It has been alleged that the comedian pursued an intern at HarperCollins and engaged in 'inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities' with numerous young women and girls, prompting the publisher to drop him from its roster in December 2025.

Walliams denies wrongdoing, stating that he had consensual relationships with the intern and other individuals, though he acknowledges that his actions may have been perceived as inappropriate due to his celebrity status.

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Impact and Response from HarperCollins

HarperCollins UK recently released a statement affirming its commitment to the safety and privacy of its employees, though the company declined to comment on the specific allegations against Walliams. As a result of his termination, Walliams has seen the HarperCollins-published books of his removed from print.

The controversy surrounding Walliams has sparked a renewed focus on accountability within the entertainment industry, with many calling for greater transparency and stricter measures to address instances of misconduct.