David Walliams Unmasked: BBC Removes Little Britain as Comedian Faces Sexual Assault Claims and Mansion Sale

David Walliams has been named after allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. Resurfaced Little Britain footage and Downing Street's response have intensified scrutiny of his case.

The BBC has removed all episodes of Little Britain from its iPlayer service following the public naming of David Walliams in connection with serious sexual misconduct allegations. The decision comes just days after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity injunction that had prevented the media from identifying the comedian. Walliams faced accusations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers during his rise to fame.

The legal process concluded on Tuesday when the court determined that the public interest in reporting the allegations outweighed Walliams' right to privacy. He had previously warned the High Court that he would take his own life if his identity were revealed. The lifting of the gag order allowed journalists to publish details of the claims, which include specific incidents involving young women and girls.

Also read David Walliams Named as Anonymous Celebrity in Grooming Allegations Report

A key allegation involves a woman identified as Jade, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old. She alleges that the comedian contacted her online and invited her to his home, known as Supernova Heights, which was once owned by Noel Gallagher. Jade states that Walliams kissed her, lifted her top, and attempted to engage in sexual activity before she pulled away. She described the experience as grooming and completely wrong given her age at the time.

Walliams has denied any wrongdoing but issued a statement expressing regret for past behavior. He admitted to behaving thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with in the past. However, he firmly stated that he is not a sexual predator and has never broken the law. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger toward him.

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The controversy has also triggered financial consequences for the disgraced comedian. Reports indicate that Walliams has put his £12 million mansion up for sale. The asking price has been slashed by £1.45 million in recent weeks. This move coincides with the scandal breaking and follows struggles to find a buyer for the property.

Critics are also scrutinizing resurfaced footage from a 2007 Little Britain stage show. In these clips, Walliams performed as Des Kaye, a predatory former children's entertainer. The routine involved inviting audience members on stage and pulling down their underwear in a game called Hide The Sausage. One clip shows him interacting with a volunteer who confirmed he was 16 years old.

The stage material drew comparisons to the actions of Gareth Weeks, a convicted child sex offender who worked as a stage manager on the Little Britain Live tour. Weeks was jailed for abusing a 14-year-old boy he groomed online. Although there is no suggestion Walliams knew of Weeks' past, the book Inside Little Britain records exchanges between them. Weeks reportedly asked Walliams if he had found any cute boys during the tour.

Downing Street responded to the situation by describing the allegations as deeply troubling. The Government expressed concern about the use of injunctions to restrict publication of serious claims. This response places the case within a broader debate about transparency and accountability in the entertainment industry.

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The timing of Walliams being named also drew comparison with the case of Russell Brand. Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape just 24 hours before Walliams was unmasked. Both cases have sparked intense public debate about how the media and institutions handle allegations of sexual misconduct against high-profile figures.