David Walliams Named Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations Dating Back to 2003

David Walliams has been named after failing to block allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women, which he denies. ITV News and The Guardian published the claims.

David Walliams, the comedian and writer who co-created Little Britain, has been named as the celebrity who fought a High Court battle to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The allegations, made by multiple women and dating back to 2003, were published on Tuesday in a three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. Walliams denies all the allegations.

The naming follows a resurfaced 2006 clip of Jimmy Carr joking about Walliams 'conquering' women at the launch party for Britain's Next Top Model. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Carr said he was only attending to meet David Walliams's next conquest, a remark that now circulates alongside the new allegations.

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How David Walliams Lost His Anonymity Bid

David Walliams lost his anonymity after missing a 4.30pm deadline on Monday to take the case to the Court of Appeal. Last month a High Court judge dismissed his bid to block publication of the allegations, but granted him permission to appeal and temporarily kept his identity secret.

Because that deadline passed, Walliams can now be named publicly. In the High Court, he had argued that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed.

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One accuser, named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15, after he contacted her online. Jade claims they met in London's Soho before Walliams drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. She alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher, when Walliams was 36.

Walliams Responds to the Allegations and Public Reaction

In a statement to The Guardian and ITV News, Walliams said that, looking back, he realised he had at times behaved thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with. He said he did not always take people's feelings properly into account, and that he regrets this.

Walliams wrote that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but that abusing that power is something else entirely, which he said he never did. He stated that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law, adding that he was devastated some women he met ten to twenty years ago had expressed hurt or anger towards him.

Downing Street said on Tuesday afternoon that allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling. Separately, footage has emerged of Jonathan Ross joking at the British Comedy Awards in December 2004 that the awards, then 15 years old, was probably going home with David Walliams. Ross, responding through lawyers, said he did not write the joke himself but only delivered it, and the clip shows Walliams laughing at the remark on national TV.

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Impact of the Naming and Investigation Timeline

The naming ends the temporary secrecy that had surrounded Walliams since the High Court ruling, allowing the allegations to be reported with his identity attached. The ITV News and Guardian investigation traced accusations dating back to 2003, with some accusers as young as 15.

Walliams married model Lara Stone in 2010, after the two met in 2009, and they divorced in March 2015. Little Britain, which Walliams created and starred in alongside Matt Lucas, was awarded Best TV Comedy at the 2004 British Comedy Awards.

Walliams continues to deny all the allegations, and his statement maintains that he has not broken the law. The allegations and their legal and public consequences remain central to the coverage of his career.