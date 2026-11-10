David Walliams Named as Celebrity Behind Court Bid to Suppress Sexual Assault Claims

David Walliams denies allegations from women who say they were teenagers when contact began, after seeking a High Court injunction to block publication.

David Walliams, one of the world's best-selling children's authors and a comedian known for Little Britain, has been publicly named as the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple other teenagers.

Walliams sought an injunction to prevent publication of the claims, arguing in the High Court that he would take his own life if the allegations became public. He denies any wrongdoing.

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Jade and Alex Allegations Against David Walliams

David Walliams is accused by a woman referred to as Jade of sexually assaulting her after they met in August 2007, when she says she was 15 and Walliams was 36. Walliams denies the allegation and any sexual contact with her.

Jade says the pair began chatting on MySpace and by email in mid-2007, weeks before meeting in person. She claims that after he invited her back to his house, he sexually assaulted her. She told journalists: 'I didn't want to be touched in that way at all. I mean, I was only a 15-year-old.'

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A second woman, named as Alex, says Walliams offered to help her with her dream of becoming a comedy writer when they met at a Little Britain fan event in London in January 2004, when she was 15. She alleges that he later phoned her and that they exchanged emails over several months.

Alex says that in October 2005, when she was 17, she messaged Walliams to say she was going to a gig in London with friends and invited him along. She claims that he pressured her to send sexual photos, which he denies, and that she and Walliams had consensual sexual contact three times when she was 17 and 18. She has said she felt unable to say anything or have any control once she was with him.

Lilly, Ella and Sarah Describe Their Encounters

Former model Lilly Creightmore says Walliams contacted her in 2003, when she was 18, and later let her stay on his sofa when she was homeless. She alleges that he pestered her to share his bed and tried to coerce her into sleeping with him. Walliams said he is devastated by her claims.

Ella, a fellow model, says Walliams called her in December 2007, when she was 19, and took her and a friend out to dinner before sending her flowers. She claims that at a celebrity party at his house in 2008, he tried to kiss her and put his head in her lap, begging her to stay. Walliams said he made a clumsy pass at her, denied putting his head in her lap, and said he had no intention of making her feel uncomfortable or intimidated.

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Sarah, a Britain's Got Talent fan, says she was invited to watch the show by a friend when she was 18, and that Walliams invited her and her friends out for dinner the following day. Two weeks later, she and another 18-year-old friend were invited to stay at his house, where she claims he tried to kiss her and later tried to lead her up to his bedroom. Walliams denies any sexual contact.

David Walliams Denies Wrongdoing in Every Case

David Walliams denies any wrongdoing across the accounts, and his lawyers say any suggestion that he groomed Alex is false and has caused him significant distress. Each allegation remains unproven, and the claims are presented as the accounts of the women involved.

Walliams has consistently rejected the characterisation of his conduct as abusive or exploitative. His position is that the claims are untrue, while the women describe their experiences in their own words, with Walliams having argued in court that exposure of his identity would be devastating to him.

The source material does not set out any scheduled hearing dates, rulings on the injunction, or further legal steps. Readers should treat the allegations as claims made by the named women and as denials made by David Walliams, pending any formal findings by a court.