David Walliams Named as Anonymous Celebrity in Grooming Allegations Report

David Walliams denies grooming and sexual misconduct allegations published by the Guardian and ITV News after a failed High Court injunction bid.

British comedian and children's author David Walliams has been named by two British news outlets as the anonymous celebrity who tried to stop media outlets from publishing claims that he groomed and sexually misconduct against some of his young fans. The allegations, which Walliams denies, were detailed in a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News published on Tuesday.

The report came a week after a High Court judge dismissed Walliams' attempts to obtain an injunction to stop publication. The court heard that Walliams had attempted suicide and had been hospitalized since he was first approached for comment about the story in May.

Also read David Walliams Anonymous High Court Ban Lifted After Legal Battle

How the Guardian and ITV Investigation Describes the Claims

The investigation alleges that Walliams, one of the UK's most famous comedians and bestselling children's authors, preyed on young women for sex. It includes several first-hand accounts from women who say he abused his fame when they were teenagers or in their early 20s.

One woman told the Guardian and ITV News that Walliams contacted her on MySpace when she was 15. She said they exchanged emails, sometimes from her school email address, before meeting up. She described being kissed, being invited back to his house, and sexual contact that stopped when she pulled away and he agreed to stop.

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A second woman said Walliams contacted her in January 2004, when she was 15, shortly after they met at a fan event. She had given him printouts of comedy scripts she had written, along with a cover letter containing her contact details. She said they were having sex by the time she was 17, that it was consensual, but that it felt very pushy, adding that she felt like a prostitute, essentially.

Walliams Denies Wrongdoing as Lawyers Dispute the Accounts

Walliams denied any wrongdoing in a detailed statement to the Guardian and ITV News and in a letter to the news organizations. He wrote that he had behaved thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with, and that he regretted not always taking their feelings properly into account.

In the same letter, Walliams said that while a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something he never did. He wrote that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law, but said he was devastated that some women he met 10 to 20 years ago had expressed hurt or anger towards him.

Lawyers for Walliams deny that any grooming or sexual contact took place with the first woman. They also say the second woman contacted Walliams, who believed she was 18 at the time of their alleged encounter. According to the Guardian report, most of the women say they were over 18 when they allegedly had interactions with Walliams.

Workplace Claims Involving Britain's Got Talent and HarperCollins

The Guardian and ITV investigation also alleges that Walliams engaged in inappropriate behavior towards women in the workplace. It cites sources at Britain's Got Talent, where Walliams served as a judge from 2012 to 2022, and his publisher HarperCollins.

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The report describes allegations that Walliams inappropriately messaged young female junior employees at Britain's Got Talent and invited young female fans backstage and into his hotel room. Walliams' lawyers told the Guardian and ITV that he denied allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

Fremantle UK, which produces Britain's Got Talent, said it was disturbed and concerned by the allegations against Walliams. The company said that during his time on the show and in the intervening period, no complaint about his behavior was ever made to Fremantle UK. It added that it encourages anyone with other allegations to come forward.

High Court Ruling and the Appeal Deadline Passed

The High Court judge ruled that the risk of suicide was genuine and grave, but not inevitable, and that any injunction would constitute an exceptionally serious interference with the media organizations' rights. That ruling cleared the way for the allegations to be published.

Walliams had until Monday to appeal the decision but did not do so. CNN has contacted Walliams' lawyers and representatives for comment. Readers who are struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text 988 in the US, and the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide list crisis centers around the world. Help for sexual assault is available in the US through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at online.rainn.org.