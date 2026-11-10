David Walliams Named Amid Sexual Assault Allegations and Injunction Collapse

David Walliams was named after a failed injunction bid, as accusers allege sexual assault. Labour suspended him and the BBC is reviewing his material.

David Walliams, the former Little Britain star and bestselling children's author, was named on Tuesday by ITV News and The Guardian at midday, after a High Court bid to keep the allegations of sexual misconduct out of the media failed. Walliams, 55, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers, claims he denies. The naming came as footage surfaced of Jonathan Ross joking in 2004 about 15-year-olds going home with Walliams.

In the clip, filmed at the British Comedy Awards in December 2004, Walliams is seen laughing with his head thrown back while Ross made the remark on national television. The comedy awards had just been given Best TV Comedy for Little Britain, which Walliams created and starred in alongside Matt Lucas. Ross later told the press, through his lawyers, that he did not write the joke himself and had only delivered it.

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How the David Walliams Injunction Bid Collapsed

A judge dismissed the David Walliams injunction bid last week, and Walliams did not lodge an appeal before Monday's 4.30pm deadline. The High Court case had been brought to stop the media reporting the allegations, which prompted intense speculation online about his identity.

Walliams told the High Court that he would take his own life if his identity were made public. His legal team argued that the claims should not be published, but the judge did not accept that position, and the identity was revealed by ITV News and The Guardian on Tuesday.

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The naming came 24 hours after the former actor Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape, a development that added to the public focus on high-profile sexual misconduct cases in the United Kingdom.

Jade and Alex Describe Alleged Assaults

Jade, the accuser named by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges that David Walliams sexually assaulted her at Supernova Heights when she was 15, after he contacted her online. She says they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin.

Jade describes the mansion as the former home of Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She alleges that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, gave her a hug, kissed her, lifted her top and sucked on her breast before trying to place her hand down his trousers, and that she pulled away while he had an erection.

Jade also says she had already told Walliams she had been sexually abused as a child by someone else, and that his only response was to say he was sorry to hear that. She has described the encounter as grooming and a sexual assault.

A second woman, identified only as Alex, says Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs. She first met him at a Little Britain fan event, where he was dressed as his character Lou, wearing a frizzy wig and a leather jacket, and the meeting was captured on camera.

Alex says a sexual relationship began around two years later, when she was 17. Asked how she feels now, she said she wants to vomit, that she hates him, and that she believes she was groomed, adding that she is one hundred per cent certain of this.

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Responses From Jonathan Ross, Downing Street and Labour

Jonathan Ross, responding through lawyers, said he did not write the 2004 British Comedy Awards joke and only delivered it on stage. He has not commented on the allegations against David Walliams themselves in the reports cited.

Downing Street said on the same day that allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling, and the Government said it was concerned about the use of injunctions to suppress such claims. Labour suspended David Walliams as a party member after the naming became public.

A whistleblower at his former publisher, HarperCollins, which made millions from his children's books, said there was an agreement that anyone visiting his house had to go in a pair and could not go alone. HarperCollins was named in the reporting as the company that published his books.

BBC Review and Agency Fallout for Walliams

The BBC is removing some programmes, including Little Britain, from its platforms while it carries out a review of all material featuring and written by David Walliams. A BBC spokesman confirmed the review.

Walliams has also been dropped by his agents, ITG. The allegations also touch Britain's Got Talent, where a woman named Sarah, who was 18 at the time, says she was invited by Walliams to watch the show being filmed and posed with him and the other judges. Walliams denies all of the claims against him.