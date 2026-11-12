David Walliams Legal Threats and Sexual Misconduct Allegations

New details emerge regarding David Walliams's lawyers sending threatening letters to women alleging sexual misconduct. HarperCollins and the BBC have dropped the presenter following serious grooming claims.

Legal representatives for comedian and author David Walliams sent a letter to a woman named Zara warning of serious civil consequences if she disclosed private information about him. The legal correspondence, revealed by ITV News today, follows a three-year joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian that accuses the Britain's Got Talent judge of sexual misconduct and grooming teenagers.

Legal Threats Against Former Accusers

Miss Zara, who met Mr. Walliams during a show recording in 2016 when she was eighteen years old, stated she felt threatened by the communication received from his legal team. The letter explicitly warned that disclosing private information to the press or third parties would constitute a serious civil offence and expose her to legal claims from the entertainer. She described feeling shaken by the demands for immediate reassurance that she would not retell her story to others.

Also read Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

The legal strategy included demands for her to sign documents and repeated contact via phone and message to ensure compliance. Miss Zara recalled the intensity of the pressure placed upon her by the legal representatives acting on behalf of the television personality.

Specific Grooming and Assault Allegations

A comprehensive investigation published on Tuesday has detailed accusations from multiple women alleging that Mr. Walliams used his power to groom individuals as young as fifteen. One woman described an encounter at age fifteen as a sexual assault, while others claimed he manipulated them during their teenage years.

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Additional specific allegations include claims from a woman known as Jade, who met Mr. Walliams in 2007 when she was fifteen and he was thirty-six. She alleges he engaged in grooming behavior that led to sexual assault. Another accuser, named Alex, claimed she was groomed and had sexual relations with him by the time she reached seventeen years old.

Lilly Creightmore, who met the entertainer when she was eighteen at a Little Britain filming, alleges he attempted to coerce her into sleeping with him after asking her to stay in his bed nightly. A model named Ella also accused him of attempting to kiss her inappropriately during a party in 2007 when she was nineteen and he was thirty-six.

Corporate Consequences and Institutional Responses

Major institutions have responded swiftly to the mounting allegations against the former judge. HarperCollins UK confirmed it terminated its publishing relationship with Mr. Walliams last year, citing serious commitments to safety. His literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also dropped him following the publication of the reports.

The BBC has begun removing his shows, including Little Britain, from its iPlayer service. Furthermore, his membership in the Labour Party has been suspended, and Downing Street described the allegations as deeply troubling to the public and political establishment.

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Police Involvement and Legal Rulings

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it contacted ITV News and the Guardian to ensure potential victims were aware of how to report criminal allegations to the authorities. This intervention follows the refusal of Mr. Justice Nicklin to grant an injunction that would have prevented the publication of the stories.

Mr. Justice Nicklin ruled that blocking the reports would be an exceptionally serious interference with freedom of expression. Mr. Walliams has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he believed the women were planning to sell false stories. He acknowledged past thoughtlessness in his letter but insisted he never broke the law or abused his power for sexual misconduct.