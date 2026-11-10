David Walliams Legal Loss And Allegations Of Sexual Assault

High Court judge dismisses David Walliams attempt to suppress claims of grooming teenage girls. Walliams denies predatory behavior amid serious allegations.

A High Court judge has dismissed a legal bid by David Walliams to suppress serious allegations that he groomed and sexually assaulted teenage girls. The ruling allows media outlets to publish details of claims made by multiple women, including one who says she was fifteen when the interaction began. Walliams, the famous children's author and television personality, sought an injunction to prevent the publication of these stories, arguing that the exposure would cause him to take his own life.

Legal Mechanism And Court Decision

Walliams initiated proceedings in the High Court to obtain an anonymity order, hoping to stop the press from identifying him in connection with the accusations. However, the judge rejected this claim last week, ruling that the public interest in the allegations outweighed the desire for secrecy. Walliams failed to lodge an appeal before the forty-three-thirty p.m. deadline on Monday, which meant the injunction lapsed. Consequently, ITV News and The Guardian were legally permitted to name him at midday on Tuesday, bringing the allegations into the public domain.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

Allegations From Jade And Alex

Jade, a woman identified by the reporting outlets, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was fifteen years old. She claims he contacted her online on MySpace in twenty-seven after she commented on one of his photos. Jade says they met in Soho, where he drove her in his Aston Martin to Supernova Heights, the mansion previously owned by Noel Gallagher. She describes a hug turning into a kiss, followed by sexual touching that she resisted, stating she was not ready for sex. Jade also claims she told him about previous childhood abuse, to which he responded with sympathy but continued the advance.

Another accuser, known as Alex, alleges a similar pattern of behavior starting when she was fifteen years old. They met at a Little Britain fan event, where Walliams was dressed as his character Lou. Alex kept handwritten notes from the time, expressing excitement about receiving a phone call from him. She claims a sexual relationship began approximately two years later when she was seventeen. Alex states that she feels trauma and disgust when thinking about the encounter, believing she was groomed by the celebrity. She told reporters that she wants to vomit when recalling the events and that her body reacts with a trauma response.

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Power Dynamics And Other Claims

A third woman, identified as Sarah, alleges that Walliams tried to kiss her after getting her drunk on wine while he drank water. This incident occurred a fortnight after she posed with him and other judges on the set of Britain's Got Talent. These accounts highlight a recurring theme of Walliams allegedly using his status and fame to approach young women and girls. The accusers describe a significant power imbalance, noting the intense attention a celebrity receives and the vulnerability of teenagers seeking validation. Walliams has not responded to specific questions from reporters regarding these individual testimonies since the court decision.

Walliams Statement And Past Context

In a statement obtained by ITV News and The Guardian, David Walliams denied being a sexual predator or breaking the law. He acknowledged that he had 'behaved thoughtlessly' in the past but insisted he never abused his power. Walliams wrote that he did not always take feelings into account during casual relationships, a mistake he now regrets. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago now feel hurt or angry. This statement was part of a letter sent to journalists several months ago, preceding the court ruling that allowed the allegations to be fully public.

The current controversy follows a similar incident in January, eleven months prior, when publisher HarperCollins dropped Walliams as an author. That decision came after allegations surfaced that he had harassed female junior employees at the company. Downing Street has stated that the new allegations against Walliams are 'deeply troubling'. The combination of the legal failure, the detailed personal accounts, and the previous professional consequences has created a significant crisis for the public figure. The case underscores the serious nature of the accusations and the legal system's refusal to protect the celebrity's anonymity in light of the public interest.