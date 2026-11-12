David Walliams Lawyers Accused of Threatening Letter to Woman

Lawyers for David Walliams are accused of sending a threatening warning letter to a woman who wanted to alert others about his alleged behaviour. Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for David Walliams have been accused of sending a threatening letter to a woman who was trying to warn others about his behaviour roughly ten years ago. The woman, named only as Zara, met the Britain's Got Talent judge at a show recording in 2016, when she was 18. ITV News revealed the existence of the letter, two days after ITV News and the Guardian jointly named Walliams in a three-year investigation.

The letter from Walliams's lawyers warned Zara that she was at significant risk of committing a serious civil offence if she disclosed private information about their client to the press or any other third party. It also said Walliams would be entitled to bring a legal claim against her. ITV News did not report the specifics of the behaviour Zara wanted to warn others about.

Also read 'Little Britain' Star David Walliams Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Grooming

Walliams Lawyers Letter Sparks Threat Claims

Zara told ITV News that she was shaking when she read the email in her inbox, describing the message as very threatening. She said her first reaction was to question what she had done. She added that the people contacting her kept pressing her to sign something, calling, messaging and demanding an immediate response.

According to Zara, the senders wanted reassurance that she would not retell anyone about the matter. Walliams, for his part, denies any wrongdoing and claims he believed Zara was planning to sell a false story to newspapers. His lawyers have not been reported as commenting on Zara's account of the letter.

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Investigation Allegations Against Walliams Expand

The investigation published on Tuesday included accounts from several women who allege inappropriate conduct by Walliams when they were teenagers. One woman described her alleged encounter with Walliams, when she was 15, as a sexual assault. Multiple women accused him of grooming them when they were teenagers, and the reports say he is accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power.

A woman known as Jade alleges sexual assault and grooming after meeting Walliams in 2007, when she was 15 and he was 36. Another woman, named by the news organisations as Alex, also accused Walliams of grooming her and alleged she was having sex with him by the time she was 17. A young woman named Lilly Creightmore said she met Walliams when she was 18 at a live filming of Little Britain and alleges he was trying to coerce her into sleeping with him. A model named as Ella alleges Walliams tried to kiss her when they were alone after meeting him at a party in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 36.

Walliams Denies Predator Claims and Seeks Injunction

In an earlier letter understood to have been sent by Walliams to journalists several months ago, the television personality denied being a sexual predator. He said he recognised that he had behaved thoughtlessly at times and regretted not taking people's feelings properly into account, but insisted he had not broken the law. He wrote that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but that abusing that power is something else entirely, which he said he never did.

Walliams has not yet responded to the Tuesday reports naming him as the subject of the allegations. His earlier attempt to obtain an injunction to prevent the publications failed. He had argued there was a risk he would take his own life, citing two previous suicide attempts. Mr Justice Nicklin refused the bid, ruling that an injunction would be an exceptionally serious interference with freedom of expression.

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Industry Fallout and Police Contact

The Metropolitan Police said it has contacted the Guardian and ITV News to ensure that any potential victims are made aware of how they could report any criminal allegations to police. Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at Britain's Got Talent, where Walliams served as a judge from 2012 to 2022. No allegations of wrongdoing have been made against any other Britain's Got Talent stars.

HarperCollins, Walliams's publisher, had already ended its publishing relationship with him last year. A spokesperson for HarperCollins UK said the publisher previously terminated that relationship and added that it takes the safety of its people incredibly seriously. His literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also dropped him after the allegations were published. The BBC began removing his shows, including Little Britain, from iPlayer, and Walliams had his Labour Party membership suspended. Downing Street described the allegations as deeply troubling.