David Walliams Invites Teen Fans to BGT Dressing Room in Alleged Controversy

Fans claim former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams hosted unaccompanied 16‑ to 17‑year‑olds in his dressing room during 2015‑2017, raising questions about his conduct while in the midst of a high‑profile divorce.

Former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has attracted renewed scrutiny after a former teenage fan posted a series of photos showing herself and three other 16‑ or 17‑year‑olds inside Walliams' dressing room during the programme's 2015‑2017 run.

Invitations to a Behind‑the‑Scenes Setting

The supporter says she received a private message from Walliams on social media, followed by an invitation to attend a live BGT audition. She recalled that his personal assistant sent her a pair of tickets, and that she arrived with a 13‑year‑old friend as her plus‑one.

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According to the accounts, once inside the set, the four young fans were ushered into the judge's dressing room without any other adult present. The fan shared selfies taken with the judge, and a screenshot of an earlier backstage photo labeled "You are my number one!!! Me backstage."

Allegations and Legal Rebuttals

Walliams' representatives denied that any young fans had been left alone with him, citing the presence of a chaperone or assistant during such visits. However, the teenage supporter maintains that the door was shut, the room was empty, and the only other presence was the judge's PA who occasionally brought refreshments.

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The claim gained traction when another former fan, Abby Tomlinson, who was 17 at the time, corroborated that she and other minors were allowed into Walliams' dressing room during a 2015 audition. Tomlinson told ITV that she had accepted a private invitation, arrived with a 13‑year‑old friend, and that the judge's assistant was not present during the encounter.

Personal Context During the Visits

The teenage fan noted that the meetings occurred while Walliams was in the midst of a public divorce from supermodel Lara Stone. She says she held up her sleeve to offer emotional support on multiple occasions, describing herself as 18 and "comforting a 45‑year‑old."

Walliams himself was a judge on Britain's Got Talent for a decade, arrested in 2022 for making vile remarks about a contestant. The alleged dressing room incidents are dated between 2015 and 2017, prior to the judge's eventual dismissal.

Implications for Celebrities and Youth Conduct

If the allegations are proven civilly or criminally, the case could influence how talent‑show producers manage backstage access for minor participants. Fans and advocacy groups will likely call for stricter safeguards to prevent unsupervised interactions between adult celebrities and teenage contestants.

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The controversy remains unresolved as no formal legal action has been filed. Nonetheless, the story has reignited public debate over celebrity conduct and the responsibility of entertainment platforms to protect young talent.