David Walliams Injunction Lifted Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

High Court suppression order blocked against David Walliams as multiple women detail allegations of grooming and sexual assault when they were teenagers.

David Walliams has been identified as the celebrity author who fought a High Court legal battle to suppress serious allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. The High Court dismissed his request for an injunction on Monday, allowing media outlets to publish detailed accounts from women who claim Walliams groomed and assaulted them when they were minors. ITV and The Guardian formally named Walliams at midday on Tuesday, revealing the identity of the individual who had sought unprecedented anonymity protections.

Court Proceedings and Injunction Dismissal

David Walliams, one of the world's best-selling children's authors, launched a High Court bid to prevent the publication of claims that he preyed on girls as young as 15. The actor and writer argued that the allegations would cause him such severe distress that he would take his own life if they became public. This 'unprecedented' argument was made in a desperate attempt to stop the media from reporting on the accusations of 'abusing his status' to engage in 'inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities'.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

The judge dismissed the claim last week, noting that Walliams did not lodge an appeal before the strict 4:30pm deadline on Monday. The failure to act in time meant the suppression order was lifted, paving the way for immediate media exposure. Walliams, who is 55 years old, has denied any wrongdoing, but the court's decision has allowed multiple accusers to speak publicly about their experiences with the former Britain's Got Talent judge.

Allegations from Named Accusers

One accuser, identified by ITV News and The Guardian as Jade, alleges she was sexually assaulted by David Walliams when she was 15 years old. Jade claimed that Walliams contacted her online via MySpace in 2007 while she was studying at school. She stated that he approached her after she commented on a photo, leading to a private message exchange. She described the attention as a 'whole different level' of focus that made her feel special.

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Jade alleges the two met in Soho in August 2007, where Walliams drove her home in his Aston Martin. She claimed he kissed her aggressively in an alleyway and later invited her to his home. Inside, Jade alleges that Walliams lifted her top, sucked on her breast, and tried to put her hand down his trousers while he had an erection. She said she pulled away, stating 'no', and that she was not ready for sex. She considers the incident to be both sexual assault and grooming, noting that she had confided in him about past abuse by someone else.

Another woman, identified only as Alex, provides a similar timeline of alleged misconduct. Alex claims David Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs after meeting her at a Little Britain fan event. At the time, Walliams was dressed as his character Lou, and the meeting was captured on camera. She alleges they began a sexual relationship around two years later when she was 17. Alex described keeping notes of their interactions, including a handwritten account expressing excitement when Walliams phoned her.

Walliams' Denial and Statement

David Walliams has vehemently denied abusing his position as a celebrity in relationships with women, but he acknowledged in a statement to ITV News and The Guardian that he had at times 'behaved thoughtlessly'. He expressed regret for not taking people's feelings properly into account during casual sexual relationships from 10 to 20 years ago. He insisted that while a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is entirely different and something he never did.

In his statement, Walliams clarified: 'I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.' He maintained that he did not engage in the predatory behavior described by the accusers. Despite his denials, the statements from Jade and Alex paint a picture of targeted interactions with minors, leveraging his celebrity status to initiate and continue sexual relationships.

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Professional Consequences and Future Implications

The publication of these allegations follows a significant professional setback for David Walliams eleven months prior. His publisher, HarperCollins, dropped the millionaire author following earlier allegations that he had harassed female junior employees. This previous incident had already impacted his standing in the publishing industry, but the new revelations regarding sexual misconduct with teenagers have intensified the scrutiny on his personal conduct.

The case highlights the complex legal and ethical landscape surrounding celebrity misconduct and the power dynamics inherent in relationships between famous adults and minors. The dismissal of the High Court injunction sets a precedent for how such claims are handled in the media, prioritizing public interest and the rights of accusers to tell their stories. As the story develops, further details may emerge regarding the broader pattern of behavior alleged by other women who have come forward.