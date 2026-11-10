David Walliams Injunction Denied As High Court Ruling Allows Reporting

High Court judge denies David Walliams injunction bid. Ruling cites freedom of expression and public interest in ongoing allegations against the celebrity.

David Walliams lost his bid for a High Court injunction against two media organizations that sought to prevent the publication of allegations made against him. The legal ruling effectively permits the press to report on the claims without violating the celebrity's privacy rights.

Core Legal Ruling by High Court

Mr. Justice Nicklin rejected the request for an injunction in a detailed 52-page judgment. The judge stated that granting the order would constitute an exceptionally serious interference with freedom of expression. This legal principle is central to UK media law and often weighs heavily against private individuals seeking to suppress news coverage.

Also read David Walliams Unmasked in Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The court determined that the public interest in reporting the allegations outweighed Walliams's right to privacy in this specific context. The judge also noted that the injunction would not resolve the man's psychiatric condition or eliminate his elevated risk of harm. These factors were considered irrelevant to the legal question of whether the media should be barred from publishing the story.

Background On Britain's Got Talent Controversy

David Walliams served as a judge on Britain's Got Talent for ten years. He joined the panel in 2012 and departed in 2022. His exit followed revelations that he made sexually explicit and derogatory remarks towards some of the contestants. The comments were made during breaks in filming at the London Palladium in January 2020.

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Walliams issued a public apology stating he regretted the disrespectful comments made about people during private conversations. He claimed these remarks were never intended to be shared with the public. The producer Fremantle also apologized and reached an amicable resolution with the star after the leaked recording caused significant controversy.

Walliams had previously filed a lawsuit alleging that the release of the recording breached data protection regulations. He accused the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss due to the leak. However, the recent High Court decision has cleared the path for further reporting on related matters.

Historical Criticism Of Little Britain

Walliams rose to fame writing and starring in the BBC sketch show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas. The show first aired in 2003 and became known for its controversial sense of humor. It ran for three series until 2006, followed by several specials. In 2020, the BBC pulled Little Britain from various UK streaming services due to its use of blackface.

The show was heavily criticized for its portrayal of black women by white men. Walliams wore black makeup and a large afro wig to play the character Desiree DeVere. Matt Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King. Both performers apologized in 2020, calling the use of blackface wrong and describing the comedy as cruel.

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Controversial characters were cut when the BBC reuploaded the series two years later. Similar issues arose in their follow-up show Come Fly With Me. Lucas wore dark makeup to play Precious and Taaj. The pair also wrote Little Britain USA, which aired in 2008, and the BBC airport mockumentary Come Fly With Me in 2010.

Professional Consequences And Market Impact

The fallout from recent allegations has had significant professional consequences for the entertainer. His book publisher HarperCollins dropped him in December 2025. This decision came after an investigation into allegations that he had harassed young women. Walliams strongly denied these specific accusations at the time.

Walliams has sold more than 60 million copies of his children's books globally. His works include The Boy In The Dress, Fing, and Gangsta Granny. The latter was turned into a one-hour BBC special in 2013 and a sequel in 2022 starring Sheridan Smith. The removal of his brand from major platforms marks a significant shift in his career trajectory.

Earlier this month, theme park Alton Towers permanently closed its World Of David Walliams attraction. The attraction featured rides inspired by his popular books. The closure signals a broader withdrawal of corporate partnerships and public engagements. The High Court ruling now allows journalists to continue investigating these developments and reporting further details to the public.