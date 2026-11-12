David Walliams Hermès Furniture Sold at Fulham Auction Before Allegations

Hermès furniture resembling items in David Walliams' London home sold for more than £100,000 at a Fulham auction weeks before allegations surfaced.

Luxury furniture that appears to have belonged to David Walliams was sold at auction for a six-figure sum weeks before the comedian was publicly accused of grooming women and girls for sex. The 55-year-old, who is best known as a comedian and children's author, has denied any allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Lots Road Auctions, a boutique auction house based in Fulham in south-west London, held a furniture event on October 12 and 13 that included dozens of items closely matching pieces seen in photographs of Walliams' London home.

The auction sales have drawn attention because the items appear to be the same pieces shown in earlier property images. The sales came before the allegations were made public, and the furniture has since been removed from parts of the auction house's online records.

Also read British children's author David Walliams accused of sexual misconduct

How the Hermès Furniture Sales Came to Light

Lots Road Auctions sold more than £100,000 worth of Hermès pieces that appear to match furniture in David Walliams' home. The auction house originally described its October 12 and 13 event as a fine interiors auction featuring a private collection of Hermès furniture. It has since removed the reference to Hermès and delisted 40 items from its archives, including several lots that appear in photographs of Walliams' London residence.

Among the matching pieces were a pair of Hermès three-seater saddle-stitched leather sofas with a recommended retail price of £75,000. They sold for £14,500 and £21,500 apiece. A pair of floor lamps from the French design house, each worth £20,000, fetched £14,500 as a pair. Cushions sold for £360, and a Hermès throw worth £1,620 went for £550.

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Other items resembling pieces in Walliams' home also changed hands for far less than their original values. A pair of £10,000 coffee tables sold for £5,800, while a £60,000 Asprey Ritz-Carlton cocktail trolley fetched £11,000. A £25,000 leather and oak bench sold for £6,800, and a £15,000 chair fetched £3,800. A patterned folding screen valued at $28,300 (£18,000) when launched in 2013 sold for £3,600. In total, at least 17 items matching those in photographs of the London home sold for £109,570, according to independent reports of the auction.

Property Listing Removed and Wider Auction Items Withdrawn

The listing for Walliams' London mansion has been removed from the directory of the luxury estate agent Marcus Parfitt and from other property sites, including Rightmove. The property was listed earlier this year with an asking price of £11.95million. The price was cut to £10.5million last month, while Walliams continued to fight to keep his anonymity in the media at the High Court. He bought the house for £8.45million in August 2013, and the listing described it as an exceptional residence.

Lots Road Auctions, which publishes details of its previous events dating back five years online, has also removed Lots 1 to 40 from its report of the October 12 and 13 event. Other lots no longer visible online include Hermès globes, chess sets, reading lamps, eight dining chairs, storage boxes, a waste paper basket, and valet stands that sold for £16,000 and £18,000 each. Facebook posts referring to the Hermès goods remain indexed by search engines but can no longer be viewed in full.

What Happens Next for Lots Road Auctions

Lots Road Auctions has removed the reference to a private collection of Hermès furniture from its upcoming event next week, although the items are still listed for sale. Among them is a coffee table resembling the one in Walliams' drawing room, estimated to fetch £12,000 to £18,000. A pair of armchairs that resemble those in his living room is also listed at a similar price range. A bedside lamp resembling one seen in his bedroom has already attracted a bid of £700.

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Items that did not sell last month, including a set of nested tables and a luxury magazine rack that could fetch £7,000, are due to appear in the next auction. The auction house has not suggested that its staff knew of the allegations against Walliams before they were made public. The allegations came to light following a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday.