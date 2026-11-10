David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations Linked to HarperCollins

Allegations against David Walliams include a claimed relationship with a HarperCollins intern and assault claims he denies, prompting Labour to suspend him.

David Walliams, the Little Britain comedian and children's author, faces allegations of sexual misconduct that span his time at publisher HarperCollins and his television career. ITV News and the Guardian reported this week that Walliams allegedly had a sexual relationship with a junior employee at HarperCollins and pursued another employee. Walliams denies the claims and is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers.

The reporting came 24 hours after Russell Brand, a friend of Walliams, was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape. Walliams admits having a consensual sexual relationship with an intern at HarperCollins, but he denies that he sexually harassed anyone at the publisher or behaved inappropriately in the workplace.

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

HarperCollins Intern Relationship Allegations Detailed

The intern met Walliams at a publishing event and was asked in 2017 to go to his home alone to collect a manuscript. According to a former employee, it was common practice at the time to send editorial assistants or even interns to authors' homes to collect manuscripts.

Amid growing unease at HarperCollins about Walliams' conduct, girls had stopped being sent to his house on their own, the former employee claimed. The intern later told colleagues that, although their sexual relationship had been consensual, she felt it was an abuse of power.

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A former HarperCollins employee named Katie, who worked at the publisher in 2015, said a young employee showed her a series of emails she had received from Walliams. Katie said the young woman was probably in her early twenties and was not pleased or interested. Katie said she shared the emails with two departments, telling her line manager and the HR team.

Katie said nothing happened because Walliams was responsible for HarperCollins hitting its targets every year. Walliams is accused of abusing his status to target girls and young women, a claim he denies.

Publisher Inquiry and Stakeholder Responses

HarperCollins dropped Walliams in December 2025, and in September 2026 the publisher said it would no longer publish his books. The publisher had first initiated an inquiry into Walliams in late 2023, which wrapped up in 2024.

In a statement responding to the ITV News and Guardian investigation, HarperCollins UK said it had previously terminated its publishing relationship with Walliams. The company said it takes the safety of its people incredibly seriously and does not comment on employee matters in order to respect the privacy of individuals.

In his own statement to ITV News and the Guardian, Walliams said that looking back, he realised he had at times behaved thoughtlessly toward people he had casual sexual relationships with, and that he regretted not always taking their feelings properly into account. He said a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but that abusing that power is something he never did. He said he is not a sexual predator, has not broken the law, and is devastated that some women he met ten to 20 years ago have expressed hurt or anger toward him.

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One accuser, named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges that Walliams sexually assaulted her at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She says they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. Walliams was 36 at the time, according to the reporting.

Political Reaction and What Comes Next

Labour has suspended Walliams as a party member, and Downing Street said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling. The Government said it is concerned about the use of injunctions in such cases.

Walliams is accused of abusing his status on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent (BGT) and of engaging in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. He denies any wrongdoing and told the High Court he would kill himself if his identity were revealed.

For HarperCollins, the immediate consequence is that his books are no longer published by the company following the September 2026 decision. For the women named in the reporting, the allegations remain unproven claims that Walliams has denied, and the reporting has placed the use of legal injunctions under public scrutiny.