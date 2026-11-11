David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From Multiple Women

Scotland Yard urges women to report after David Walliams is named in serious allegations of grooming teenagers and sexual harassment by multiple accusers.

Scotland Yard has formally urged women to come forward with information after children's author and entertainer David Walliams was identified as the celebrity involved in a major media investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are aware of the reports concerning a man in his fifties, though they stated they have not yet received any direct allegations of sexual assault or other criminal offenses from the public.

Police Response And Investigation Status

The Metropolitan Police clarified that while no formal complaints have been lodged with them at this time, they previously offered guidance to media organizations to ensure potential victims were aware of how to report criminal allegations. Officers emphasized that should any reports be received, they will be carefully assessed according to standard procedures. This official stance follows the publication of extensive claims detailing how Walliams allegedly used his fame to target schoolgirls and young women over several years.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations Linked to HarperCollins

Specific Allegations By Named Accusers

Multiple women have come forward with detailed accounts of their interactions with the former Britain's Got Talent judge. Lilly Creightmore, a former model, alleged that Walliams constantly pestered her for sex when she was eighteen years old in 2003. Another woman, referred to only as Jade, claimed that Walliams molested her when she was fifteen in 2007 after contacting her on the messaging site MySpace and arranging a meeting in Soho where he kissed her and drove her to his Primrose Hill mansion.

Jade further alleged that inside the home, known as Supernova Heights, Walliams lifted her top and attempted to engage in sexual acts before she pulled away. Walliams' lawyers have firmly denied these accusations, stating that he never engaged in grooming young women and that the allegations of serious criminal conduct are false. They maintained that there was no sexual contact between Walliams and Jade as described in the media reports.

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Additional Claims And Whistleblower Testimony

Another accuser, identified as Alex, alleged that Walliams groomed her when she was fifteen and studying for her mock GCSEs after they met at a Little Britain fan event. She claimed he contacted her days later, helped with her writing, and offered work experience in television, leading to consensual sex when she was seventeen in 2005, which she described as feeling very pushy. Abby Tomlinson, now a senior aide to Andy Burnham, also spoke out, alleging she found herself in Walliams' dressing room with younger girls without adult supervision in 2015 when she was seventeen.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont revealed she acted as a whistleblower in the investigation, citing concerns for the safety of young women. She stated that one girl had signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking to family, friends, or therapists, leaving her in a fragile mental state. Beaumont expressed fear that sexual harassment by Walliams may still be ongoing and highlighted the severe psychological impact these experiences have had on the victims involved.

Legal Context And Public Reaction

The controversy intensified last month when the High Court heard that Walliams threatened to take his own life if the women's claims were made public. He had sought an injunction to silence the investigation, which sparked a national guessing game about the identity of the well-known individual at the center of the case. However, the application for the injunction was refused, allowing The Guardian newspaper and ITV News to publish over seventeen thousand words and an hour-long documentary detailing the allegations yesterday.

Walliams denies all accusations of being a sexual predator, acknowledging he behaved thoughtlessly at times but maintaining his innocence regarding the criminal charges. Footage from the 2004 Comedy Awards resurfaced during the controversy, showing Walliams laughing alongside compere Jonathan Ross as Ross made a joke about the awards show going home with him. While Ross did not write the joke, the incident added to the scrutiny surrounding Walliams' behavior and public persona amidst the unfolding legal and media storm.