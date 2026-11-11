David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations, Denies Claims

Comedian David Walliams faces allegations of sexual assault from several women who say he groomed them as teenagers. He denies the claims, which have led to his publisher ending their work together.

British comedian and author David Walliams is facing allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual contact made by a number of women. The women say that Walliams groomed them when they were teenage girls, and the allegations are described as very serious. Walliams denies all of them. The claims have placed a spotlight on a career that began with the sketch show Little Britain and later reached millions through his work on Britain's Got Talent.

The allegations are not new to the public record in the sense of being minor. They concern the conduct of a well-known figure who has built a large audience across television, radio and children's publishing. The source material reports that Walliams is accused of pursuing romantic relationships with starstruck young women, some still in their teens. These women were allegedly invited to see him at work on Britain's Got Talent, on comedy tours, or in the privacy of his own home.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations at Belsize Park Mansion

Walliams Accepts Some Claims but Denies Non-Consensual Activity

Walliams accepts much of the current allegations regarding his pursuit of relationships with young women. What he denies is that any of that activity was non-consensual. This distinction sits at the centre of the dispute, because the accusers say they were groomed, while Walliams maintains that the activity was not forced on anyone.

The source notes that Walliams has spoken openly about the deep unhappiness that has affected his life. He was diagnosed as bipolar after achieving fame. Reports describe him as apparently unable to sustain a long-term relationship, and say he has instead had a series of passionate crushes on female friends who were unattainable. Those named in the reporting include TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, actress Kate Beckinsale and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

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HarperCollins Ended Its Publishing Relationship With Walliams

The children's publisher HarperCollins dropped David Walliams last December, amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards some of its female employees. The decision came as Walliams was one of the most successful children's authors in the world, having sold more than 60 million copies of his books. The publisher's action is one of the clearest concrete consequences reported so far for his professional life.

Walliams had also built a broad mainstream profile. He rose to early fame on Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas, then reached a much wider television audience with Britain's Got Talent, which became ITV's biggest Saturday night show. The source describes these achievements as the backdrop against which the current allegations are being weighed by the public.

Childhood Background and Lifelong Struggles With Loneliness

David Walliams was born in London on August 20, 1971, as David Williams, the youngest child of Kathleen and Peter Williams. He later changed his surname for Equity purposes because another actor was already named David Williams. He was raised in suburban Banstead, Surrey, where his father worked as an engineer for London Transport and his mother worked as a lab assistant at a school.

In a 2009 appearance on Desert Island Discs, hosted by Kirsty Young, Walliams chose a gun as his luxury item. He said that if he had to endure loneliness, he would want to end his life, adding that he had a pathological fear of being on his own. In his 2012 autobiography Camp David, he wrote that he never felt good enough to be his father's son. Peter Williams died in 2007, and David's wreath carried the message that he had always wanted to make his father proud.