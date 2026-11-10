David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations at Belsize Park Mansion

Author David Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at his former London home. The allegations involve specific incidents in 2007 and claims of grooming behavior by the celebrity.

Children's author and television personality David Walliams is facing serious legal allegations of sexual assault involving a minor at his former residence in north London. The accusations center on events that reportedly took place in August 2007 at Supernova Heights, a five-storey Victorian townhouse located in the Belsize Park area of northwest London.

Details of the Alleged Assault

Jade, the accuser, states that she was fifteen years old when David Walliams allegedly drove her to the mansion in his Aston Martin after they met earlier that month. She claims that once inside the property, Walliams engaged in sexual misconduct which included sucking her breast and placing her hand down his trousers while he was erect. The incident occurred shortly after Walliams turned thirty-six years old in August 2007.

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Jade describes feeling uncomfortable and unprepared for sexual contact with the much older celebrity. She alleges that after the initial assault, Walliams agreed to stop and stated they should wait until she turned sixteen years old. Despite this alleged agreement, the accuser claims that emails continued between them for several months before the contact cooled off significantly.

The History of the Belsize Property

The property known as Supernova Heights has a notable history within the London celebrity scene. It was previously owned by Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher, who lived there with his ex-wife Meg Mathews during the height of the band's fame in the 1990s. Gallagher named the townhouse after Champagne Supernova, which was the final track on the record-breaking album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

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David Walliams purchased the home in 2005 for a reported £3.5 million. He later lived in the mansion with his then-wife, Dutch supermodel Lara Stone, and their son. The couple eventually sold the property in 2019 for £5.35 million. The house gained a reputation for hosting raucous parties during the era of the Primrose Hill set, a group of hedonistic celebrities who frequented the area.

Legal Response and Additional Claims

Lawyers representing David Walliams have firmly denied all allegations of grooming young women or engaging in any sexual contact with Jade. The legal team states that claims of serious criminal conduct are false. David Walliams has also attempted to block reporting on these matters through legal injunctions, which were reported by ITV News and The Guardian.

Jade's allegations extend beyond the single incident in 2007. She references an article from the News of the World published in February 2008 featuring Russian model Elizaveta Osova. Osova claimed that Walliams had contacted her on Facebook and used her for sex. Jade states she showed this article to Walliams but received no reply. These details form part of the broader context of the claims against the author.

Impact on Celebrities and Community

The accusations have brought renewed attention to Supernova Heights, a home that once drew crowds of fans gathering outside day and night. The property's connection to Oasis and its subsequent ownership by David Walliams and Lara Stone place it at the center of media scrutiny. The allegations suggest a pattern of behavior targeting young women and girls, which stands in stark contrast to Walliams' public image as a best-selling children's author.