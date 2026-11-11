David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amid Re‑uploaded Alan Carr Clip

The former Little Britain star is accused of assaulting minors, prompting a court order denial and a resurfaced Alan Carr interview comment. The case highlights claims of exploitation and dates back to 2003.

David Walliams, the 55‑year‑old comedian known for his role in Little Britain, is confronting a raft of sexual assault allegations that emerged in a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. The accusations, which trace back to 2003, claim that Walliams exploited his status to prey on teenage girls, including a 15‑year‑old victim. Walliams has denied every charge and has sought a court order to suppress the claims, a bid that was denied by a High Court judge.

Details of the Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The investigation revealed a series of allegations involving multiple teenage girls. Some accusers were as young as 15, according to court documents. Walliams has fought to keep the allegations private, filing for a protection order that was rejected. The judge granted him permission to appeal but temporarily held his identity in secrecy. However, Walliams missed the court deadline to elevate the case to the Court of Appeal, which meant he could no longer remain anonymous.

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Alan Carr Clip Re‑emerges to Fuel Public Interest

A clip from 2009 of Alan Carr on his show Chatty Man resurfaced on social media, stoking debate about Walliams' personal life. In the segment, Carr jokingly compares Walliams to an "illegal taxi driver," criticizing his dating habits. Walliams responded by saying he merely spends time with friends and supporters. The clip has been widely shared, linking the legal allegations to past public statements and personal relationships.

Walliams' Relationship History Amid Allegations

Walliams has been linked to several high‑profile partners over the years. He dated model Lauren Budd in 2009 when she was 18 and he was 37, though the romance reportedly remained platonic. He married actress Lara Stone in 2010, had a son in 2013, and divorced in 2015 after a brief court hearing. Post‑divorce, Walliams has been romantically linked to celebrities such as Ashley Roberts, Ashley James, and Ursula Mutesi.

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Impact on Career and Public Image

Following the allegations, Walliams has largely withdrawn from public appearances and relationships. The scandal has threatened to tarnish his reputation, which has long relied on his comedic persona. While the judge's decision to keep his identity secret provided some privacy, the eventual naming of Walliams in the public record may influence future opportunities in television and writing.

Walliams issued a statement to ITV News and The Guardian saying, "Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret." The statement reflects the gravity of the accusations and the potential ramifications for his career and personal life.