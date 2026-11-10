David Walliams Faces Serious Grooming Allegations From Multiple Women

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is the subject of serious grooming allegations from multiple women who claim he exploited his celebrity status decades ago.

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is facing severe legal and public scrutiny following allegations of grooming from multiple women. The accusations, which surfaced around Tuesday, November 10, claim that Walliams, now fifty-five years old, used his fame to manipulate young women. Two of the accusers, who are currently in their thirties, stated they were only fifteen years old when they first met the television personality.

Investigation Details And Media Involvement

The allegations span several decades and were uncovered through a lengthy investigative process conducted jointly by The Guardian and ITV News. This extensive journalistic effort identified Walliams as the central figure in these historical claims of misconduct. The media organizations involved proceeded with the report despite previous legal attempts by the judge to suppress his identity.

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Walliams had previously sought an injunction against these media companies to prevent his name from being released publicly. His legal team argued that he was a suicide risk if his identity were revealed. However, a judge denied this request earlier this month, allowing the investigation to proceed to publication.

Professional Consequences And Past Precedents

The entertainment industry continues to grapple with historical misconduct, much like the scandals involving producer Harvey Weinstein exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017. Following an internal investigation into inappropriate behavior toward female employees, HarperCollins dropped Walliams entire back catalog of published works last year. This professional isolation underscores the severity of the current allegations against the television star.

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Legal Arguments And Victim Testimony

The attorney representing the media organizations argued that the alleged victims suffered significant trauma and mental health crises due to Walliams alleged behavior. The lawyer contended that the obligation to ensure Walliams safety falls on his hospital, not the media outlets. This legal stance emphasizes that the mental health of the accused does not override the right to report on alleged harm to others.

Walliams Response And Public Statement

In a public statement, Walliams acknowledged regret for thoughtless behavior in casual sexual relationships but denied being a sexual predator. He stated that while he did not always take feelings into account, he never abused the power imbalance inherent in his fame. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago now feel hurt or angry.