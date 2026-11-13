David Walliams Faces Serious Allegations After Low-Key Public Appearance

David Walliams attended a sparse event in Hampstead in January before facing serious sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women. The star denies all claims of criminal wrongdoing while his professional relationships unravel.

David Walliams arrived at the Circle & Star Theatre in Hampstead on January 17 as a shadow of his former television persona. The 54-year-old author and entertainer looked downcast and kept his head slightly bowed as he entered the venue for a storytelling event. This marked his first and only public appearance since initial allegations regarding his conduct emerged.

Walliams' Somber Event in Hampstead

Walliams was scheduled to host a storytelling adventure for children and families at the tiny theatre located above The Horseshoe pub. Only 48 people turned up to watch the performance that was billed as a joyful experience. He walked towards the venue accompanied by a member of staff and offered a quiet hello to reporters without making eye contact.

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The star did not respond when asked about his future in television or how he was coping with the recent scrutiny. He kept his hands in his pockets and appeared to struggle to find the entrance before being directed to the stage door. Inside, he was expected to read from his books and interact with the audience in the manner that had made him a household name.

Professional Relationships Under Scrutiny

At the time of the appearance, Walliams faced allegations that he had harassed employees at HarperCollins. The publishing giant had ended its relationship with him weeks prior to the event. His literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also severed ties with the celebrity author.

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The BBC began removing some of his programmes from its platforms during this period. Walliams had been scheduled to appear at the Waterstones Children's Book Festival in Dundee the following month but was dropped from the lineup. One attendee waiting outside expressed difficulty separating the books from the surrounding allegations.

Serious Allegations Emerge From Investigations

Since the January appearance, more serious accusations have come to light regarding Walliams. He was named as the central figure in a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. A High Court judge recently rejected his attempt to prevent these allegations from being published.

Walliams is accused of abusing his status to pursue young women and girls. One woman alleges that he sexually assaulted her after contacting her online when she was 15 years old. She claims Walliams was 36 at the time and invited her to his home where incidents occurred.

Specific Claims Of Misconduct

The accuser alleges that Walliams kissed her, lifted her top, and tried to put her hand down his trousers at his residence. Another woman claims Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 after they met at a Little Britain fan event.

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This second woman states their relationship became sexual when she turned 17. These claims represent a significant escalation from the initial harassment allegations that led to his publishers and agents leaving him.

Walliams Denies All Criminal Wrongdoing

David Walliams denies all the allegations made against him. He explicitly rejects any accusation of criminal wrongdoing. The star has stated that he is not a sexual predator and has maintained that he has not broken any laws.

Despite these denials, the professional fallout continues to impact his career. The combination of dropped books, removed television shows, and serious legal scrutiny marks a dramatic fall from his previous status as a flamboyant star of British television and literature.