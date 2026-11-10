David Walliams Faces Misconduct Claims Including From Aide to PM Andy Burnham

Multiple women have made sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams, including aide Abby Tomlinson, after ITV News and The Guardian named him.

David Walliams, the former Britain's Got Talent judge and Little Britain actor and comedian, is facing sexual misconduct allegations from several women, including Abby Tomlinson, the deputy digital communications chief to Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Ms Tomlinson has claimed that Walliams invited her to his Britain's Got Talent dressing room when she was just 17 years old. Walliams, 55, denies any wrongdoing, and his lawyers say the claims are misleading.

The allegations were published in a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. Walliams had launched a High Court bid to prevent the two outlets from publishing the claims, but he failed in that attempt. A judge dismissed his claim last week, and Walliams did not lodge an appeal before Monday's 4.30pm deadline. ITV and The Guardian named him at midday on Tuesday.

Also read Outed celebrity David Walliams addresses heinous sexual misconduct allegations, admits ‘regret’ about past behavior

Abby Tomlinson Details Her Britain's Got Talent Account

Abby Tomlinson says she received a random message from David Walliams in 2015 inviting her to a live Britain's Got Talent show, at a time when he was serving as a judge on the programme. She told The Guardian that she took a 13-year-old girl with her. When they arrived, the group was taken to Walliams' dressing room, where two other girls, aged 16 and 17, were already waiting.

Ms Tomlinson says the group was left alone with Walliams and no other adult was present in the room. She said the door was shut and that they were alone with him. She described Walliams as someone who had a great deal of access to young women and teenage girls. Walliams' lawyers have said the account put forward is misleading.

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Ms Tomlinson had previously raised her concerns about Walliams on social media in 2020. In that post, she said that a national treasure comedian had invited her to meet him when she was 17, had started liking her Instagram posts when she turned 18, and had sent her a direct message saying she was looking good when she was 19.

Jade and Alex Describe Separate Allegations

One accuser, named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges that Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15 after he contacted her online. Jade says they met in Soho and that Walliams then drove her to his home, Supernova Heights, the mansion he had bought from Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams was 36 at the time, according to the allegations.

Jade says she had confided in Walliams that she had previously been sexually abused by someone else as a child, and that he responded by saying he was sorry to hear it. She describes what she alleges happened to her as sexual assault and grooming, and says it was completely wrong in every way. Another woman, identified only as Alex, says Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs, after they met at a Little Britain fan event where he was dressed as his character Lou. She says they began a sexual relationship around two years later, when she was 17.

Labour Suspends Walliams and Lawyers Dispute Claims

The prime minister's official spokesman described the allegations as deeply troubling. Labour has suspended David Walliams as a party member while the claims are considered. The allegations have also been described in strong terms by a campaigning voice, with one unnamed statement accusing Walliams of abusing his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls.

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Walliams' legal team has disputed the characterisation of Abby Tomlinson's account, saying the claim is misleading. Walliams has denied any wrongdoing. The allegations remain claims that have not been tested in court, and each accuser's account is presented here as their own statement, not as established fact.