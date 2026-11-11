David Walliams Faces Grooming Allegations and Police Inquiry

Investigative journalist Justine Smith reveals a second celebrity under injunction. David Walliams denies claims of grooming teenagers as police review misconduct reports.

Investigative journalist Justine Smith has revealed that a second prominent male celebrity is currently protected by a legal injunction regarding serious allegations of sexual misconduct. This disclosure emerged on The Private Eye Podcast, adding significant complexity to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding actor and author David Walliams, who recently faced his own wave of accusations.

Second Celebrity Under Legal Restriction

Ms. Smith stated that there are currently two men in the public eye who cannot be named due to active reporting restrictions. She confirmed that both individuals have been accused of having multiple victims, with one case involving proceedings from several months prior. Despite speaking directly to an alleged victim in one instance who was prepared to go public, media outlets remain legally barred from publishing details due to the heavy penalties associated with breaching the order.

Also read David Walliams faces fresh grooming claims from former model Lilly Creightmore

Walliams Denies Criminal Conduct Claims

David Walliams has vehemently denied all allegations of criminal activity and grooming. In a letter sent to journalists several months ago, he described himself as not being a 'sexual predator' and insisted he never abused his power. He acknowledged behaving thoughtlessly at times but maintained that he did not break the law or engage in the specific behaviors alleged by accusers.

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Specific Allegations Detail Grooming Patterns

Reports by ITV News and The Guardian outline accounts from four women alleging inappropriate behavior when they were minors. One woman known as Jade claims she experienced sexual assault after meeting Walliams in 2007 at age fifteen. Another, Alex, alleges she was groomed and had sex with him by age seventeen. A third individual, Lilly Creightmore, claimed coercion during her time as an eighteen-year-old participant in Little Britain filming.

Institutional Consequences and Police Review

The fallout has triggered immediate institutional responses across the entertainment sector. HarperCollins UK terminated its publishing relationship with Walliams last year, citing safety concerns. His literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also dropped him following the publication of the allegations. The BBC began removing shows like Little Britain from iPlayer, while the Metropolitan Police contacted news organizations to advise potential victims on how to report criminal allegations.