David Walliams Dropped by HarperCollins and BBC as Suicide Attempts Revealed

A joint Guardian and ITV News investigation details alleged sexual misconduct by David Walliams toward girls as young as 15, which he denies, saying he is not a sexual predator.

HarperCollins has officially ended its publishing partnership with David Walliams, marking a decisive step in the collapse of his career following a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. The publisher stated it would withdraw all future sales of his books after uncovering claims that he harassed junior female staff members.

This decision comes as new details emerge regarding Walliams' mental health struggles during the period when these allegations were first made. Reports indicate that Walliams attempted suicide twice shortly after receiving disturbing letters from a celebrity legal firm representing one of his alleged victims.

Also read David Walliams Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After Joint Investigation

Following these attempts, Walliams was admitted to a private psychiatric hospital as a voluntary patient. He subsequently absconded from the facility and made a second attempt on his life. He was eventually held under the Mental Health Act until September, when the NHS discharged him after deciding he no longer required detention.

During this turbulent time, Walliams' lawyers secured a temporary High Court injunction that banned journalists from naming him. Instead of relying on standard privacy defenses, his legal team argued that the ongoing investigation posed a direct risk to his life. They told the court that he had attempted suicide twice, framing the publication of his identity as a threat to his survival.

However, Walliams' name was leaked and rapidly spread across social media, particularly among users in Scotland where the specific English court order did not apply without a Scottish interdict. Among those who identified him were social media users who bypassed the gag order, leading to widespread public knowledge of his identity as the man referred to only as 'PPT'.

The fallout accelerated quickly once the injunction was lifted. A judge refused Walliams' bid to remain anonymous and gave him until 4:30pm on November 9 to file an appeal. Walliams did not file an appeal, allowing The Guardian and ITV News to publish their findings the following day.

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Immediate professional consequences followed the publication. His literary agency, Independent Talent, removed him from its roster instantly. HarperCollins announced it would stop selling his books, which have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide and generated over £156 million in UK revenue alone.

Walliams also faced significant backlash from other major institutions. BGT production firm Fremantle urged anyone with concerns from their time on the show to come forward. The Labour Party suspended his membership, and the BBC pulled all of his shows from streaming services including iPlayer.

In Parliament, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones expressed concern about how such injunctions are being used. The Metropolitan Police contacted the news organizations to ensure potential victims were aware of how to report criminal allegations. Walliams issued a statement denying he is a sexual predator but admitting he behaved thoughtlessly in past relationships.

The investigation revealed a pattern of behavior spanning decades. It detailed how Walliams allegedly used his status to engage in inappropriate activities with women and girls starting when he was in his thirties. Claims included grooming teenagers and making unwanted advances at charity events and backstage areas.

Specific accounts described interactions with individuals known as Alex, Jade, and Ella. These women alleged that Walliams pursued them while they were minors or young adults, sometimes using gifts and access to events to gain their trust. Walliams denied these specific allegations through his lawyers, calling them false.

Further allegations emerged from workplace settings. Female employees at HarperCollins claimed that managers tried to limit their exposure to Walliams at book signings. One employee reported approaching HR about emails from Walliams asking for meetings, though no action was taken at the time.

BGT production workers also came forward with claims. One worker alleged he saw very young people in Walliams' dressing room while the star was wearing only a towel. He claimed he was later given money that he interpreted as hush money, describing Walliams' behavior as uncomfortable and sexual in nature.

Another worker, known as Amy, claimed she overheard Walliams referring to her inappropriately rather than by name. She stated there was a palpable vibe of predatory behavior. Walliams denied buying silence, describing the payment as a tip and dismissing the claims as smears.

The timeline of allegations stretches back to the early days of Little Britain's success. In 2003, model Lilly Creightmore said Walliams pursued her at age 18. In 2004, a fan named Alex met Walliams at a signing event when she was 15. Walliams allegedly contacted her repeatedly, asking about her age and maintaining contact.

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By 2005, the tone of messages to Alex was described as massively sexual. She alleged he requested nude pictures and propositions. Walliams' lawyers stated he believed she was 18 at the time and denied asking for sexual images. This period coincided with the peak popularity of Little Britain, which won multiple awards.

In 2007, another woman named Jade alleged Walliams drove her to his home, Supernova Heights, and attempted sexual assault. She claimed he coerced her into physical contact before stopping when she objected. Walliams denied any sexual contact with Jade, labeling the claims of serious criminal conduct as false.

The investigation also highlighted incidents involving other young women. Ella claimed Walliams made unwanted physical advances at a party hosted at his home. Abby Tomlinson, now a special adviser to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, alleged she was left alone with Walliams in a dressing room in 2015 when she was 17.

Walliams' legal team denied that Abby and others were left alone, stating the door remained open. However, the allegations contributed to a growing narrative of abuse of power. The BBC and other broadcasters began distancing themselves from the comedian as the story developed.

Prior to the final revelation, Walliams had faced previous controversies. In 2022, recordings of derogatory comments about BGT contestants were published, leading to his departure from the show. Piers Morgan criticized him harshly, calling him a fraud. Little Britain returned to iPlayer with blackface scenes edited out.

Internal investigations at HarperCollins had previously been launched after staff raised concerns. At least five female employees gave evidence in a 2023 inquiry. The investigation ended with no consequences for Walliams, though one employee reportedly received a payout and left the firm.

Walliams' lawyers maintained that he was never informed of the allegations at the publisher and was never given the opportunity to respond. They denied behaving inappropriately towards anyone. Despite this, the weight of the new evidence led to his immediate dismissal by his primary publisher.

The situation underscores the long-term impact of the allegations. From a celebrated comedian with millions of book sales to a figure dropped by every major institution, the change has been swift and total. The revelations have sparked broader discussions about accountability and the use of legal injunctions to suppress reporting.

As the story continues to develop, more individuals may come forward with their own accounts. The police have indicated they are reviewing the information provided by the news organizations. For now, Walliams faces a complete professional isolation, with his career effectively dismantled by the combined force of media scrutiny and institutional rejection.